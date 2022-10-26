ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Chamber of Commerce’s Village Council Candidate Forum featured questions for candidates seeking to fill all five seats in November. The Florida Keys Free Press is running a series of stories featuring candidates’ answers to those questions.
Seat 1 will see a battle between incumbent Buddy Pinder and Suzanne Miller. The Seat 2 race pits incumbent Mark Gregg against Mary Barley. Incumbent Pete Bacheler faces Elizabeth Jolin for Seat 3. Seat 4 incumbent Henry Rosenthal faces challengers Angel Borden, Deb Gillis, John Timura and Casey Watkins. Seat 5 features incumbent David Webb and challengers Sharon Mahoney to Tom Raffanello.
Question 9: Please prioritize what you believe are the top two issues the village of Islamorada will be facing during your term. How do you plan to address those two issues?
Seat 1 candidate Miller received the first draw for the question, citing the development of a strategic plan and workforce housing. “I would like to get a consensus on our strategic plan. We haven’t had a strategic plan since 2017, and in 2017, our No. 1 goal was to rent space for public works to have a storage place for their equipment. I think we can do better than that. I think we have a lot of issues we can deal with, creating a true strategic plan, so we can move forward with things that are really priorities to our community,” she said.
Pinder said, “We’ve already gone over this, but that’s what I’m saying, that this is about our workforce, or if you want to call it affordable housing, we need, it’s definitely imminent that we work on this. The 300 units, so that we do have some, we work on the TDRs (transferable development rights), make them more flexible, so that we’re able to move to different parts, and buildings that we tore down next to another lot somebody has bought, whether it’s wet to water or dry to dry, it’s just about protecting our environment,” he said.
Barley fielded the question first among Seat 2 candidates, who said budget and financial liabilities were the two issues most pressing to the community. “I did address the budget a little bit earlier and that it should be based around a strategic plan, which I believe has to be redone. Also, the financial liabilities now are quite high. I think where we are, the BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) has been over-served. A lot of these expenses need to be revisited, excessive employee payouts and all of those things, and capital funds dedicated to critical needs. If we don’t start thinking towards the future, we’re not going to be able to fund all of the things we want and that we need to keep our village quiet and peaceful,” she said.
Meanwhile, Gregg’s top two issues were the affordable housing crisis and buildout/BPAS. “I’ll just get into detail. We are in a crisis. We can’t function without people to help us with our businesses and our homes. A few times during my term on the council, I introduced a concept called accessory dwelling units. It’s like people living under your house or near your house in a separate apartment. They’re used all over the country. We could do that without clearing any land or building any more buildings. With buildout, we have to use a strategic plan for that, and because we are built out, we can’t have any more development here. It’s ruining our economy,” he said.
For Seat 5, Mahoney responded with housing for workforce and building permits. “Over and over and over again, because we all know it’s a problem, and we all realize, especially myself. I’ve owned a business and I can’t find an employee for anything because it costs them a lot of money to live here, so the biggest issue is going to make this town where people want to come, continue this growth in a community where they’re going to be able to afford to live here. I mean, we all realize if we don’t have enough employees, we’re not going anywhere. And that is a big problem,” she said.
For Seat 4, Raffanello responded with a lack of a strategic plan and lack of the budget’s process and ability. “Those are two very important things, we haven’t had a plan here in five years, and that’s not good. The plan affects everything we do, the environment, taxes, growth and prioritization of projects. The budget, we don’t have a budget system. We don’t have accountability in the budget. People walk through the door and leave with $50,000, it’s like ‘The Price Is Right’ in here sometimes. We need to have a better, cohesive, tight budget that makes sense in a process,” he said.
Webb listed the top two issues as buildout and essential housing for residents. “Buildout has got to happen in the next term. Whoever the council is, we have to have experts assist us in dealing with it. The state has not committed to paying with us for any of the prices for any of the lots that have been allocated permits. And some people are going to come to the village of Islamorada and think they can get relief. The essential residents, when you use the term ‘affordable housing,’ generically, the 300 permits for low-income renters, we can’t afford to provide housing for domestic workers if we have firefighter and teacher vacancies because they can’t afford to rent a home. We need to invest in those homes first and then take care of the rest,” he said.
For Seat 3, Jolin cited water quality and 2023 buildout as top concerns. “Those are certainly issues that we will face, but I would reiterate that a number of those people said that if we continue to have priorities that need to be immediately addressed. But if we’re not looking at those within the framework of the strategic plan, we lose as a community a place to live productively and sustainably. And to add to this, I would urge focus on a strategic plan, immediately,” she said.
Bacheler centered the issue around buildout and the relationship between sea-level rise and elevation requirements. “2023 is rapidly approaching. It’s June of next year. I think we should do coordination of discussion within our communities, and the Keys, to see how they are approaching it. I think it’s going to be a real mess. We don’t know enough yet, but we’re about to see a sea-level rise. It’s going to catch up sooner or later, and if we don’t keep our highways at the proper elevation, tourists will have to use a canoe to get from business to business,” he said.
Meanwhile, in a crowded Seat 4, Watkins listed top issues as the control of village budget and spending and infrastructure projects getting back on a timely track.
“Having a budget is great, but your budget only goes so far. And if you overspend, your budget absolutely doesn’t mean anything at all. It’s a cute little piece of paper that we follow on a book somewhere, and then, as far as getting infrastructure back on track, that goes back to communicating and building your relationships with the county and the state. There are a lot of improvements that have to get through state approval. This is a federal highway out there that we have to live next to. It’s not our own little county road,” he said.
Timura cited the top two issues as traffic and quality of life. “I don’t need to say anything about the traffic or quality of life, but another thing we having staring us right in the eyes, ‘deer in the headlights’ is 20-02, which allowed us to create more density, more TDRs and more people on more land to continue to overdevelop in this place and degrade our quality of life. Every time you ask for a zoning variance, you are stealing from the rest of the people that live here. You are breaking the deal that you made when you moved here. You bought in that they were going to protect your peaceful quality of life, and that needs to be looked at very severely,” he said.
Rosenthal responded, “Well, we kind of beat it to death. The question is, was there a problem eight years ago with affordable housing? It’s a serious question. Did this just happen? Well, about eight to 10 years ago, what was done? I’m not knocking, you know, whatever was done by the previous council. They had that problem, and they didn’t sufficiently deal with it. It’s our turn to deal with that, because of affordable housing.”
Gills said buildout and affordable workforce housing were Islamorada’s top issues. “Yes, ending BPAS, we just need to partner with the county and make this thing accountable to us and help out with this. The affordable housing, there’s actually a problem in the definition of the affordable housing, we all know this. But if you meet the qualifications, in many cases, for affordable housing, if it’s deed restricted, then you can’t get a loan. Because we are a different kind of county, we need to get an adjustment from the state,” she said.
Borden said, “Fiscal irresponsibility. We keep throwing money out. We are not accountable for it. We are not getting it back from the village. We make donations. Personally, I don’t want to make donations myself. It’s wonderful if you want to help the community, but that’s not what my tax dollars are for. The accessible dwelling units, I’m sorry, we do not need to protect the hotel rooms. We need to encourage our people building our homes. With the homeowners down here, I’m sure they would love to have a sheriff living underneath their homes and looking after their properties when they were gone. We need to make adjustments.”
Question 10: The current vacation rental ordinance creates conflicts amongst the various stakeholders. How best do you believe this may be resolved?
Seat 4 candidates responded first. Webb said, “Well, the idea that a vacation rental is actually on the books and is legal is a misnomer. I live in Lower Matecumbe and Port Antigua, and there are many people out there that think vacation rentals aren’t allowed in our one district. You can’t get a permit from the village of Islamorada, but vacation rentals are ongoing continuously. One of the things we have great difficulty with is the state Legislature, pretty much, has neutered municipalities from managing these things, because they’re lobbied by AirBnB and Vrbo, and if we change one word on our vacation rental ordinance and the Legislature does not approve it, we lost the little bit that we have now.”
Raffanello said, “I would approach it a little differently. If we need to get something changed in this state or Congress, then let’s get it changed. We have representatives who make sense. We can go to Tallahassee, we can go to Washington. Wherever we need to go to get this right and fight it, is where we should go. As far as illegal vacation rentals, if we can’t handle it here inside staff, then we should go hire some people on a pro-rata basis; they can get 10% of what they find. There’s a lot out there. It’s a disgrace the way that it’s being handled right now.”
“I agree with you,” Mahoney said. “It’s crazy how many people have illegal vacation rentals down here. The one thing that a lot of people have come into my shop to talk to me about is the illegal vacation rentals and how you’re on vacation, and hence the word, ‘vacation,’ they don’t care about what time they stay up there until. They don’t care about anything. We just need stronger enforcement. And yes, I think we need to take this to a higher level and get this thing under control.”
For Seat 2, Gregg said, “Vacation rentals are a vital part of our local economy, and I know they’re controversial. We allow 331 of them. We haven’t even licensed about 250. The real problem is the illegal ones, so that’s what we have to focus on. Earlier in our term on the Village Council, we omitted a contract for a company that provides software to track that. Getting a grip on that requires a lot of data. I’m very confident that the problem will lessen as we move further and our enforcement ability increases.”
Barley said illegal vacation rentals must be addressed. “I understand there’s like 1,000 people renting illegally. It has to be through code enforcement. I don’t know how else we can accomplish this, so we have to think about making sure we have enough people on staff, and then you have an app or something that helps you track these people, and so I think that’s another thing. Maybe there’s a better app out there, and we have to have people monitoring that app,” she said.
For Seat 3, Pinder said the Village Council has already made efforts to address the problem. “Yes, it is the illegal vacation rentals. Since we got elected, we did bring on Rentalscapes, which is a program that identifies the illegals. I actually met them at the Florida League of Mayors board of directors in Orlando, and we did take this on. It has been successful. I know the tax collector is looking at it and I know Monroe County is looking at it. The mayor of Key West called me about it, and Key Colony. So it’s code, and it’s stuff like this right here that we’re working on, and that is a major problem in the village, especially in Dave’s neighborhood down there in Port Antigua,” he said.
Miller said, “It’s all about the enforcement, and the cost of the annual license is approximately $1,375 per year, and a lot of the vacation rentals are running at more than that per night. So I think we should look at charging a little bit more, so that we can have more enforcement and really work on the illegal vacation rentals throughout the area.”
Borden headed the response amongst Seat 4 candidates. “Yes, we do have owners now on Port Antigua that want to get around those rules on some of the illegal rentals. We have homeowners who have paid their legal license who now, because of the valuation change, are facing losing their license. I know people where it supplements their income and they’re not doing it for a big profit. If we reach out to them, that can also help with our workforce housing, and we can help make (the illegal rentals) legal and collect the taxes and what’s due, because we’ve been failing miserably,” she said.
Gillis said the tax collector’s involvement has helped somewhat but more is needed. “It helped find a few of those tax collectors willing to write a letter and say, ‘Wait a minute, what are you doing? You owe us taxes.’ But we need to raise the fines on the illegal ones to make it more than what they’re making on the nightly rentals,” she said.
Rosenthal said, “The problem is, the people that are going in the business with these vacation rentals in the residential areas. We spent $25,000 on equipment that Buddy referenced to over four years ago. I didn’t get to see the results of that. Enforcement is key in regulating this,” he said.
Timura signaled that an aggressive approach may be the best available option. “Hire more code officers. Enforce the law. Publish a list of infringers,” he said.
Watkins said, “There’s international precedent (in) completely blocking AirBnBs and Vrbos. We should follow up with that. Also, we went and raised the price on the fine for being in the middle lane and passing illegally. Let’s raise the fine on illegal renters. Let’s take care of our community.”
For Seat 3, Bacheler said, “The Rentalscape program works extremely well. We have to utilize it a bit more. We have to increase the fines for those people who are profiting illegally. It’s way too easy for them to just write a check. We’re talking about some big places, we’re talking about some big bucks. They make a lot of money, guys. We need to reach into their pockets and take some back for us. That will slow down the action of the illegal ones.”
Jolin said, “You know, I’m baffled by why it’s taking so long to get a handle on this, but it is a staff issue, and we have a new manager, and we can respectfully task that manager to get a handle on this. And this, I think, is the role of our council, because that is his job. He is a well-paid professional and skilled person who should be able to manage this.”
Question 11 was skipped in favor of Question 12 due to time constraints.
Question 12: During the election cycle in the village, there is a possibility that all of the seats could turn over at once. One may say this brings new blood and fresh ideas, but others may point to the fact that this replaces all institutional knowledge and actually impedes progression due to a new learning curve. Additionally, some may say that where the seats structure is currently meaningless in that they don’t represent a defined area within our village. Would you support any changes to the way council members are elected?
Seat 4’s Rosenthal fielded the question first. “The seats don’t represent anything. Everybody votes for everybody. We certainly have to go back to the three and two situation. Unfortunately, the best way to do that is the four-year term. Understand that we can do a three-year term as well. I should add one thing: the person that gets the most votes (should) become the mayor, the person that has the second-most votes should become the vice mayor, etc. But three and two, I would certainly endorse not having them all elected at the same time,” he said.
Borden responded, “We should have at-large elections where it is based upon the votes that you get. The way that it’s separated right now is creating a problem. We have council members that want to retain their seat, and we’ve had them electioneering for the last six or seven months. It needs to stop. We should have staggered terms. The only way we could do that would be for you the voters to choose your people that would serve three years, once, and then we would have excessive costs by having an off-year election, but it is worth that cost to provide continuity.”
Gillis said, “I agree with somebody that we shouldn’t have four-year terms. It should be staggered. There is a process right off the bat that you have to get from to separate the two and the three, but once you get there, then you elect two in one term and three in the next term. The seats are questionable. It’s not related to geography. I believe that if it was related to geography, it may be a problem, because if you, for some reason, would have nobody put their name in for a lower amount. Then, you would have nobody representing them. So this way, you have at least five people on council.”
Timura said, “I think we need to revisit the term limits. Instead of having a maximum of four terms, I think we need to knock it down to three two-year terms. The last thing in the world we need is people who are career politicians. I mean, their sole identity is (being) a Village Council member as opposed to being business people of some other way, you know. Your No. 1 source of income shouldn’t be that, and the next thing we can do is democratize Islamorada and make it more accessible for people who want to run for Village Council and other offices.”
“I have a couple of different ideas,” Watkins said. “Definitely, let’s change the term limits. Whether that’s two four-year terms or three two-year terms, I’m OK with that. Also, let’s have someone run for mayor and vice mayor, and then, one person for each precinct. Or, we can do multiple candidates or multiple seat holders per candidate, multiple precincts weighed out so that we end up with an odd number of council members.”
For Seat 3, Bacheler said, “Four-year terms are really the only way to go, guys, and we need to set it up with the three-two routine. The reason we need to do that is because there needs to be continuity from year to year. ... It’s very, very important that we maintain that stability and that direction that you can’t get with a two-year term.”
His opponent, Jolin, said, “Stagger the terms, at-large elections. And while I love the idea of continuity, there is something to be said for lowering the bar for people to get on this council to increase the diversity. I’m going to leave it at that.”
For Seat 5, Webb said, “Staggered terms, four-year terms. Something that nobody has mentioned that is extremely important is, with our current two-year terms that are staggered, our staff is dealing with problems that couldn’t be accomplished, even in dealing with the strategic plan. That’s going to take one or two years. They get paralyzed into a one- or two-year term, and wondering who the next people are. They’re going to blow up everything that’s going on and change it unilaterally, and so they have the difficulty of making the commitment to long-term plans, because they’re waiting to see who their new boss is going to be,” he said.
Raffanello said, “I had the honor of working in the U.S. Congress from 1994 to 1996. Congressional terms are two years. We’ve been doing it that way for a couple of hundred years (in the United States). Works out pretty well. New faces are motivated. As far as term limits, I think there are plenty. One of the things I dislike most about Congress was lifetime congressmen. They forgot where they came from.”
Meanwhile, Mahoney said, “To listen to people talk about staggered terms, this went to vote to the general public, who do not want staggered terms. Two years is what they wanted, because sometimes, somebody gets on council who shouldn’t be there or has different motivations than other people, and the thought of four years is a long time. I’m sorry, but I think new faces, new ideas. I know it’s a new job, it’s an adjustment curve for everybody. But life in general is an adjustment curve, so I don’t agree with four years.”
For Seat 2, Gregg said, “So I was elected to council in 2000 to a four-year term, and I can tell you how that works. I practiced law at that time for 15 years, and it took me at least a year to figure out how to do the job. This staff needs continuity. They don’t want to see a new boss every two years, and staggering the terms is only a must. I like the way that Marathon does it, because they have a general election where the top vote-getters get the seats. That prevents the contentiousness and the fighting that we’ve seen. We pick the winners like a beauty contest. I like that.”
Barley said, “I’m not opposed to the two-year term — two years for the first term and maybe six years at the most. Then, I think I like the at-large part. I think we’re not that big of a community, and I think it works very well. I believe that if we were to move forward, we should be thinking that we have a really strong, good city manager. We can do what we need to do as the new city council members.”
Seat 1 was the last to respond to the question, with Pinder answering first. “I think we ought to be like the Florida Keys Mosquito Control. You get a three- to four-year term. They’re staggered, and then you’re done. After that, after three years, three terms, you’re done. So I like four-year terms myself, and I think the mayor should be an elected mayor. I think you should run as mayor, and let’s elect a mayor. But I’m all about four-year terms, and three terms is all you get.”
Miller said, “I think that we as a community decided this issue several times, and it’s always in our charter that it’s up to the community, not us, to decide. The council doesn’t get to decide that. It’s the community that has decided several times that it should be two-year terms. And I will tell you that with two-year terms, you’re working really hard to show your effort in that second year. The council seems to spend their entire time for their next election.”