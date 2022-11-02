ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Chamber of Commerce’s Village Council Candidate Forum featured questions for candidates seeking to fill all five seats on Nov. 8.
The Florida Keys Free Press is running a series of stories featuring candidates’ answers to those questions.
Seat 1 will see a battle between incumbent Buddy Pinder and Sue Miller. The Seat 2 race pits incumbent Mark Gregg against Mary Barley. Incumbent Pete Bacheler faces Elizabeth Jolin for Seat 3. Seat 4 Incumbent Henry Rosenthal faces challengers Angel Borden, Deb Gillis, John Timura and Casey Watkins. Seat 5 features incumbent David Webb and challengers Sharon Mahoney and Tom Raffanello.
This story, the final of four, will cover responses to questions 13 and 17. During the forum, questions 14-16 were skipped by the moderator to prioritize the most important questions with limited time available.
Question 13: So much time and money has been spent on the Fills area. Where do we go from here?
Seat 4 candidate Timura was first to field the question, who responded, “So with the Fills, no development, leave it the way it is. And I realize that the cones are bothering people right now, and we might be able to come up with something a little bit nicer, later. But the consensus of the village of Islamorada is no damn development of Indian Key Fill, let’s keep it that way. You will get that if you vote for me.”
Borden responded, “The Fills are a never-ending project. They’re a never-ending eyesore on what’s supposedly America’s most scenic and beautiful highway. Yes, it needs to be taken care of. Yes, we need to stop what’s going on, but we also shouldn’t be at the mercy of what has happened, and it has become a political hot potato. Back and forth, back and forth. We need to beautify it, we need to pay attention to it, and the tickets that our village has spent thousands to write off are completely worthless, so we have really wasted money, time and everything on it.”
Rosenthal said, “We spent $50,000 for so much to put a plan together for the Fills, so that was wasted money, and that was against the original. I made a motion three meetings in a row to deal with the Fills. There was no second (to that motion) during the second meeting. During the third meeting, I got a second from Buddy (Pinder). The same thing happened with the previous council. Thank you very much.”
Watkins responded, “We love to talk about eyesores here. But then we do things like the trailer parks. Whatever it takes to put the signs of a very incredibly unsafe highway structure on close down, let’s do it. Even if we need to put a metal cable down the side of the road. People parking a car there and getting in the water when we have 106 miles to do so is completely unnecessary.”
Gillis said, “So the cones do need to go away. I will give Henry (Rosenthal) credit on that. They need to go away, but they can’t go away until we get a proper barrier in between there. So, DOT needs to get pushed for the approval of a proper barrier and the proper landscaping there. So the number of parking spaces needs to be limited, with meters. It needs to have limited activity, and the key is to apply pressure to the DOT to be able to get funding and get it done.”
Miller responded first to the question for Seat 1. “We signed a lease on the Fills from FDOT, and that lease started Sept. 11, 2019,” she said. “We are three years into that lease, and we haven’t decided what we’re going to do yet. I think the community has decided that they want to turn that into a highway. ... Stop talking about all of these amenities that we need there, and just acknowledge the fact that it’s the side of the road.”
Pinder said, “First of all, I would say we should do a survey on Islamorada to see what (the consensus is). There was a (previous) survey done, and 70% of people didn’t want it. That’s the best thing I think we can do is do nothing now, and just let it be the way it is. I mean, there’s so many people that are divided about this in our community. The ramp’s been there, I was born and raised in Islamorada, that ramp was used for years.”
Next up was Barley from the Seat 2 race. “I think we should have a natural barrier there. We could have a lot of rocks and landscaping,” she said. “The other thing we have to consider, though, as I understand, is that we’re going to be putting in a new water line. And we certainly need to coordinate with that before we start putting in any more money, because since I’ve been here for the last several years, I’ve started to notice that this thing has started to go off and on, every time you go down there. It’s being torn up, and then, we’re replanning. Then, it’s torn up again. We need to stop that. We just need to do a natural barrier and get on with it.”
Gregg responded, “My philosophy is less is more. That’s a right-of-way and less of an attraction like Disney World. But it’s important to understand that we actually have two leases, one with the DOT for the majority of the Fills, and the other with the DEP, for an area where the boat ramp is. That lease requires a management plan. We’ve hired a company to help us with that, and when you have three different government agencies that work together, things move glacially slow, and I’m sorry for that. That’s the reality of it. We’re moving forward with it, we’re meeting with the different government officials, and a plan will come forth soon and action will happen.”
Mahoney was first to answer for Seat 5. “I have to tell you, the subject of the Fills has sort of baffled me, where some people want a dock, barbecue grills and picnic tables, and other people want absolutely nothing,” she said. “Well, we have some beautiful parks in the village, beautiful. It’s the side of a road. I’m sorry, I think we can achieve what we need to with landscaping. But I don’t think we need to encourage people to do what they have done there in the past. It’s the side of a road.”
Raffanello said, “I agree with Sue Miller. They don’t want anything there. Accidents have happened there. Put up the no parking signs, get people to enforce it, let’s move on to the next problem.”
Webb said, “I don’t mean to embarrass my fellow colleagues on the council, but we unanimously voted on very minimal improvements to mostly landscaping improvements in December (2021). (We are) trying to figure out a way, whether it’s guardrails, rocks or trees, to try to give law enforcement the ability to manage the illegal parking and illegal people that stay there. So what the problem is, is that it’s DOT property, and we have to have an engineer and $50,000 for the engineering firm. The village of Islamorada does not have an engineer to put a signature on drawing that the DOT requires. It will be about $250,000 a year for somebody to sit around for one or two issues a year. So this has to be decided, and the word of the community has been acknowledged, and now it’s going to be in the hands of the FDOT. And the two-year terms affected the DOT as well. They’re going to wait and see who the new council is to see if the new council decides whether or not they want to put a parking lot there.”
The final seat to field the question was Seat 3, with Jolin drawing the first card. “This problem has baffled me as well,” she said. “I do not know why we are continuing to discuss this, and it makes me think we need to address the problem that we can take a very, very low-hanging fruit and just mush it ad nauseam, and it strikes me that we have other issues that we should be focusing on in this town. We can multitask, and we need to do that effectively.”
Bacheler said, “Well, actually, Dave Webb and Deb Gillis said all of the right things. That’s exactly what we did. This is a plan that’s very restrictive, very limited, down to the three or four items that Deb mentioned. There are drawings for it, it is being engineered and it is moving forward. The problem is, we’re dealing with three or four agencies, and it’s out of our hands. We don’t get to tell them what to do. I was shocked to find out how long it was going to take to get what we wanted moving forward.”
Question 17: We’ve tried to put a comprehensive set of questions in the limited time given, we’ve got an unprecedented number of candidates to get through. What question do you wish we had asked you? Now is your chance.
Seat 5’s Mahoney was the first draw. “You know, when I first decided to run, I wanted to do this because I love this town and care about it so much, and on from there. But unfortunately, it’s not an easy road. I know everybody knows there have been issues and problems. I don’t really know why that is. We are a small, beautiful community. We should all be working together and not against each other. This is what I wish you asked me and why. That is all.”
Raffanello responded, “I wish you would’ve asked me why you should vote for me. You should vote for me because I spent half of my life managing things bigger. I’ve done budgets, I’ve solved problems, I’ve gotten involved in tragedies, I’ve worked kidnappings. You name it, I’ve had to deal with it. Anything can be dealt with if you put your mind to it and you’re not afraid to move forward with it.”
Webb said, “I think the question that I would’ve liked to been asked that everybody needs to know is why isn’t it as easy as everyone at this podium has been saying that these problems can be solved? There are so many intricate nuances that almost every single problem that we have. And, oh, by the way, not everybody in our town agrees, and every single human being in this town has a right to be represented by their elected representatives, whether they’re in the minority or the majority. And so that’s the trick. This is not a business. This is not a military unit where somebody barks an order and everybody toes the line or they get sent to the brig. The council has to find a way to build a consensus, and they have to find a way to determine what the majority wants, which is difficult because a lot of people disengage. And then, you have to take that information and see if you can actually do it. There’s the county, there’s the state, there’s the federal government, there’s the EPA, DEP and everybody else. So it’s not as easy as it looks. If it was, anybody could do the job, and it could all be done in one year, and we wouldn’t even need a council anymore.”
Seat 3 candidate Jolin responded, “I would like to talk about the quality of life issues. I wanted to address the fact that our town has changed. Twenty years ago, we were looking for tourists to do business with, and we were looking for people to live here. There was room, and it was quiet. Now, that is not the case. We have an opportunity to now fine tune a vision for Islamorada. I’m excited to do that, and I think it’s incumbent for us to look ahead, considering the vast changes that we’ve seen in the last 20 years.”
Bachele said, “I wish you would’ve asked why I wanted to get reelected. I want to get reelected because I think we’ve done a good job. We need more time to finish up what we’re in the middle of. The Fills is a prime example of that, and it’s important that the public understand that this job is not simple. This job is not you making a decision for you. No, no, no. Everything we do is analyzed. We take very special care when we look into the matters that we’re voting on and the matters we’re taking care of. We want thorough answers and a smart direction. Our staff has done a superior job. That’s because we’ve got a great city manager, and we’ve all coordinated what we want with them. The five of us (on council) get along, and we understand what’s going on. The public doesn’t understand yet how intricate some of this stuff is intertwined, the decisions we make.”
For Seat 4, Watkins said, “My wonderful father ... always taught me to not only just take care of my siblings, but to take care of the little people and champion the people in the community. That’s who you should be working hard for. Work hard for your friends, work hard for your loved ones, work hard for the people in a place that you care about. I love this place. I am incredibly fortunate to be here at 40 years old and I plan on being here until the day my heart stops beating. Hopefully that’s another 40-plus years.”
Timura said, “The question I would have you ask is, ‘What can I expect if you vote for me?, First of all, I am pro-business. I own five businesses here in the Keys, and yes, they do depend on tourism. I will vote to reduce the millage rate. I will vote no on anything that will increase our population density, increase our property values or degrade our quality of life. I will protect our past taxpayers from the repercussions of ordinance 20-02 in the year 2023. Expand our current code enforcement, police department and FWC offices, and you know, on an aside as a joke, I’d like to fine every single former village council member $10 every time that they use the word ‘affordable housing.’ I will protect and defend our code and put the rights of our residents first, protect our environment, defend us from excess restrictions from government agencies such as the National Marine Sanctuary. And finally, I will protect our right to peace and enjoyment. That’s non-negotiable.”
Rosenthal responded, “I’m enjoying what I’m doing. I’m enjoying trying to help everybody and make this a better place. ... There were so many questions, but my one question was our lobbyists. What have our lobbyists done for us? I took them to challenge publicly and they couldn’t answer the question. Do you remember that our lobbying firm is employed by Monroe County? And Big Sugar. And that’s the worst thing that could happen to us down here and have somebody promote Big Sugar in the state Legislature. And I’m not going to stand for that.”
Gillis said, “So, it’s not an easy job sitting on council. I’ve done it for several years, and most of you know that, but I like serving the community, and I like trying to make things cohesive, helping and getting things done. I have experience. I’ve dealt with trying to put the sewers in this town. We must all work together to do this. It’s got to be not just the five council people, but the citizens and the council working together, and of course, the staff things you would want to accomplish that you hope would be easy to get done. It’s very difficult, government moves so slow, and you can push and push and push, but it still moves slowly. I guess I owe (Timura) $10 because I’m going to say affordable housing again, but we have to figure it out. Maybe workforce housing is a better answer, and I want to work with you.”
Borden responded, “Why am I doing this? Because I am committed to the community, because years ago, I forced this council to put out this solid waste contract for bid when they were going in for the backdoor slip. Let’s renew the existing one. Why? Because I’m a business owner. I’ve worked in the fish houses. We’ve done everything. I am for the people that are here. I am not perfect. I have spoken up, and I will continue to speak up. I’m not perfect. I’m 60 years old. I’ve done accounting for multinational companies. I’ve run businesses here, quietly, and the one thing I can bring to the table is commitment. You can call me seven days a week. I will find the answers.”
Seat 1 candidate Miller said, “The question I would have asked is, ‘How can we improve public engagement?’ It seems to me that when we first incorporated, we filled the meeting room with standing-room-only, meeting after meeting. People were really interested, they were concerned, and they cared about what decisions were made and how it affected their lives. Now, I go to all of the council meetings, and by the end of them, there’s usually three or four of us left at the meetings well into the night, and I would like to see that changed. And I think we need more transparency, we need more workshops that include the public in the decision making, and I think that when we communicate with the people in this town and make them a part of the decision making, the rules, we find that decisions made are better decisions. We live in paradise, but we haven’t yet figured out how to protect it.”
Pinder said, “I wish the question that would’ve been asked is, ‘How do we create unity in our community?’ You know, when I was growing up, Ted Williams and Dick Pope lived here. A multimillionaire would be eating in Islamorada with a dishwasher. I want to see more unity in our community. I wish that question would’ve been asked, because I tell you what, the community is so divided right now. It’s amazing, it really disturbs me. I mean, growing up, the owners of Cheeca Lodge treated me like I was their son. My parents worked for them. I could go on and on about how everybody knew everybody. It didn’t matter if you were 11 or 80 years old. There was unity in our community, and I’d love to see unity brought back to the community, where we can get along with each other. I’m a sixth generation Conch, born and raised right here in Islamorada.”
Barley, for Seat 2, said, “The first thing I’d like to address: I’d like to apologize to our youth. I wasn’t very succinct in my answer, but I have supported them for more than 10 years and the athletic department, because when I think of what the youth is, they are our future generation. We want them to stay here and live in the community and make it better. And ‘Why did you run?’ That’s the most important thing for everybody to know, why we care about this community, and to see how much we love it. Everything we do, every day, we think about it, we think about how we can make it better, where we can change things, and how we can move forward and not keep looking back. I’ve heard a lot about looking back. We need to look forward and make decisions that are going to make this community an even better place to live where people want to come and stay.”
Gregg said, “I think what I would like to answer is the question, ‘What does it take to sit on the council? What is it like? How can you be successful on council?’ And I’ll tell you, the first thing is you have to be a very, very good listener, because that is the key to it all. We sit here because you put us here. If we don’t listen, we’re not doing our job. The other thing is that when you sit on the council, it’s not like a corporation where you have a CEO, boss or president. We share power amongst the five of us, and if you want to get something done, you have to cooperate and compromise. You need two partners to vote with you to get anything done, and you have to develop a relationship with the other ones. You can’t sit here and fight and disagree on things. You have to give and take a little bit. I have done that in the last two years with the four brothers of the council that are sitting with me tonight. I’m very proud to have done that, and I really appreciate the opportunity. I hope, someday, that some of you will consider doing this, and you’ll find out that the view from up here is very, very different from the view when you’re sitting down there. You’ll be surprised how it changes.”