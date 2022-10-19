ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Chamber of Commerce’s Village Council Candidate Forum featured 17 questions for candidates seeking to fill all five seats in November.
The Florida Keys Free Press is running a series stories featuring candidates’ answers to those questions.
Seat 1 will see a battle between incumbent Buddy Pinder and Suzanne Miller. The Seat 2 race pits incumbent Mark Gregg against Mary Barley. Incumbent Pete Bacheler faces Elizabeth Jolin for Seat 3. Seat 4 Incumbent Henry Rosenthal faces challengers Angel Borden, Deb Gillis, John Timura and Casey Watkins. Seat 5 features incumbent David Webb, Sharon Mahoney to Tom Raffanello.
This story will cover questions 5 through 8.
Question 5: It is totally apparent that tourism is the economy in the Florida Keys. What can we expect you to do to support Islamorada’s tourism economy?
With candidate names being drawn at random to answer the first question by the moderator, Gregg was asked to provide the first answer.
“We have to protect and preserve the environment, and we have to provide for affordable housing. So, every time a fishing captain takes a client out, he catches a fish and releases it, that fish feeds a family,” he said. “If we don’t have the fish, we don’t have the economy. If we don’t have a workforce here to take care of our businesses, homes, and people, (then) we are going to fail. So those are the two things I think we need to focus on the most to help our economy.”
Barley responded, “We need to have some kind of a private business partnership that helps us make sure that we have the right workforce here, so we can continue to have our tourist industry. That’s based on water, and that is the only way we’re going to be able to do it,” she said. “People have been commuting in America forever, so maybe it’s not right here in Islamorada, but we need to figure out where we can put these people in apartments so we can have a meaningful workforce.”
For Seat 2 Pinder said, “So my thing is affordable housing. The 300 (units), we’ve got to work on for the businesses to support our fishing guides, our fire department and our teachers. But our challenge is also to work through the issues and balance we need to protect lives and protect habitat, (including) other environmental issues while also trying to address other issues, because it is all about the habitat. We need to do a public-private partnership to help us with doing some affordable workforce housing.”
Miller’s response: “When it comes to tourism, I love to talk about the tourists, because that’s what our entire economy is based on. But when you think about it, the (Monroe County Tourist Development Council) has a big budget to help with that, and this year, for the first 10 of 12 months, they took in $62 million to advertise for tourists. I would love to see us utilize that money in a way that would help our local businesses with affordable housing and other issues, rather than just advertising. And I know that would take a state statute.”
Among the Seat 4 candidates, Angel Borden fielded the question first.
“We do have to work together,” she said. “We seem to forget that we have a lot of commercial rights out there for boating, and some of them can actually be transferred. I’ve been told this used to help with workforce housing. It does have to be a partnership, we do have to work together, and we have to recognize that in other states, you commute 28 miles and it can take you one-and-a-half hours, so people commute from many places, and when they come here they get a much higher wage, and you live in a lower-cost community, but we have to work together.”
Gillis responded, “This is a water-based tourism economy. The TDC does have a capital fund. They’re trying to help with the little things that the tourists are using. I believe that housing is a major issue, and that water quality is the other major issue that helps tourism. I think we’re working pretty hard on trying to support our reefs and put them back together, and we need to continue on that.”
Rosenthal also spoke about TDC funding.
“I asked for some of that money to be used for bus stops, because we have to take care of these people that come out here as a workforce,” he said. “They ran out of money for the quarter, that was their explanation. That money should be used for bricks and mortar. They should be supporting the tourist industry that way, we have to encourage the workforce, and that’s one supply we should be tapping into.”
Timura said, “I think what we need to figure out here is how to focus on the visitor’s experience when they are here. (That’s) because somebody will go on vacation here, (and) wait three to five hours just to go to the grocery store. If you’re living or spending time in Islamorada or trying to go from Key Largo for commodities, that’s your reality. You’ll spend five hours in the car on a bad day. So we need to look really hard at them and fix many of the other problems that are deterring us and degrading the village visitor experience when they spend a lot of money to come down here and visit us.”
“I’m going to be a little controversial,” Watkins said. “I’d rather focus on the industries than build up tourism. We have $62 million in the tourism budget and we absolutely waste it. Let’s focus on cleaning up our fishing communities, dive communities and the actual communities where you need the workers to support all of that. Let’s focus on the industry rather than tourism.”
In the Seat 3 race, Bacheler centered the issue around workforce housing.
“Our community needs workforce housing. There’s no doubt about that. The businesses down here cannot take care of the tourism if they don’t have a workforce. We’re turning into a Denver ski resort, where all of our employees are bused in from other communities and they can’t afford to live down here. Workforce housing is one of our answers. We need to do that,” he said.
Jolin depicted the issue as one around clean and quality water.
“We don’t get to answer this question unless we have pristine water quality. So we need to focus on that, immediately, as an urgent matter,” she said.
For Seat 5, Webb provided a warning: “Things change over time. We’ve lost over 95% of our living reef in Islamorada. It’s going to be decades if not ever that (the reef) is even going to start coming back at any level. If our tourism industry in Islamorada does’t start adopting to a more environmentally friendly type of tourism, where we’re not raping the ocean anchoring on the coral and taking every fish out and hanging it on a stick at the dock, we’re going to have to find a different way to let people come here and enjoy tourism without destroying islamorada or Monroe County.”
Raffanello also focused on the TDC.
“I don’t think we get a good shake from the TDC, and I think for the money that they make, they could really help us with housing. And again, housing doesn’t have to be 10 minutes from work. I don’t care if it takes going to Washington to get that money. We need that money so we can do better for tourism and the residents,” he said.
Mahoney said, “I agree with both of these gentlemen 100%. This is a tourist town, we all know that. ... We have to find a way where we can control what we have, but also make it a desirable place for people who want to come here to live and work and have something that they can benefit from. We don’t offer that right now.”
Question 6: In July 2023, residential building permit allocations will be exhausted. And, with the court’s decision to stop the 300 affordable allocations, and aside from relief from the state, how else may we position Islamorada to address this issue?
Seat 4 candidates responded first.
“Let’s not be Key West, let’s not be Marathon, let’s start off the year, let’s have a plan and let’s move forward,” Watkins said. “Let’s utilize the relationship between the county and the state, diligently get those 300 permits back, we have plenty of land, and plenty of private sector residences who are very well willing to help create a solution to this.”
“When BPAS’s are gone, they’re gone,” Timura said. “And the court’s top-down decision, that was for legal reasons. The most important thing we could do is to figure out a way to earmark some taxpayer money, whether it exists in the account or not, and subsidize rent so that owners of houses have a family financial incentive to rent their downstairs to real people. I’m talking about first responders, teachers, you know, the person who might save your life in two years if you have a heart attack, where’s that paramedic going to live?”
Rosenthal responded, “It’s evident that it would be wise to follow the lead of Monroe County by releasing permits in a measured way, through 2026. We will avoid lawsuits that would cost us millions of dollars in 2023.”
“So I think we need to kind of stay the course with what we have so we can evaluate the properties that are still outstanding for allocations,” Gillis said. “We can continue to acknowledge and evaluate the (transferrable development rights) that we have available and see how we can utilize them. We need to keep the system in place but detail it, make it more detailed so we can figure out what should be bought, what shouldn’t be bought, and what the environment will handle.”
Borden said, “We need to end it, and we need to end it now. Unfortunately, it got sandwiched from the previous councils, which I think Deb was on the council at the time. They can approve up to six a year, we’re all well aware, we’re doing two a year. We need to finalize it, finish it up, and give the people their building permits, because the costs to build their homes they have wanted for four to eight years have doubled and tripled, and are still more expensive.”
Seat 1 candidate Miller said, “We have been fearing takings lawsuits without knowing exactly what that means. I think we need some expert advice from people that have dealt with this issue, because there are a lot of people that have been purchasing lands recently thinking that this is going to be a real godsend to them. And I think that we really need to understand that if you’re buying land, knowing that you probably can’t get a permit. Your problem might not be as bad as we’ve all been led to believe.”
Pinder responded, “I believe we need to look at the way the system is right now. We need to look at making the TDRs more flexible, because, right now, we have probably more people in the system than we have permits. We’re going to have to definitely address this, and then, we’re not getting the 300 affordables. I think it’s imminent that we work on this issue. We must address that right now and also see if we can get any relief from the state on this. There are a lot of TDRs in the village right now, and we need to figure out how we can transfer these. Those were buildings that were torn down.”
Seat 2 candidate Barley said, “One thing I haven’t heard tonight is that we are an Area of Critical State Concern. What is the carrying capacity here? We’re talking about adding more and more people and housing, and it’s hard surfaces to a place that doesn’t have any space anymore. That impacts our initial water quality, it impacts our lives and it impacts our traffic. And we have to start thinking about that,” she said.
Said Gregg, “I’d just like to clarify that the courts did not take away our 300 units. They merely said that we can’t use them because our (Comprehensive Land Use Plan) isn’t consistent with state law. And it’s a technical correction that we can make in our code. We can still use them if we do that in regards to 2023. It’s an all-of-the-above approach: We can have conservation easements, we can purchase building rights, we can combine multiple properties into one, there’s a whole host of things that are available to us, if we do it.”
Seat 5’s Mahoney said, “We all know there’s a big issue with permits and how they are being handed out, and people who have been waiting two and three years to get a permit that thought it was going to be a quicker process. As far as building more, I think we need to look at some of the existing incentives for people who are renting illegally, encourage some type of system where we can still have the renters downstairs. But it’s got to be somebody from our workforce. We all know that housing is a huge issue here, and we need to definitely solve that.”
Raffanello said, “I don’t think there’s a person in this room who doesn’t think that we’re built out or that we’re over built and fears about losing any more units. We need to look within and see what we have, go to the units that have been built.”
“Somebody told me a long time ago, that if you cannot identify the problem, you have no chance of solving it,” Webb said. “The Area of Critical State Concern was declared by the state to try and curb runaway growth in Monroe County, Islamorada. That’s what we’re dealing with. Our planning director, Dan (Gulizio), has an initial estimate that there are 800 privately owned lots that are probably not going to be issued building permits. ... So we’ve got problems. We need to be upfront and face them, and we’re going to have to push the burden on the state.”
Seat 3 candidate Jolin said, “I appreciate the diversity in opinions and respect the ones that are here, but I think it’s a good time to make the point that this is a lame duck council and we have the access to experts who can expertly guide us in making fiscally smart decisions for this town.”
“2023 is a real conundrum,” Bacheler said. “You all tonight have heard 14 to 16 things that could be done. A lot of 2023 is legal issues. That is going to take the attorneys time to settle out. It’s not only in our community, folks. It’s the entire Keys, minus Key Weird. It’s important that we pay attention to it. Mark said a lot of good things that are true. We just have to work out the details. It’s going to take time to do that.”
Question 7: How are you including youth and family in policy decisions?
Seat 2 candidate Barely went first.
“I do not have any children. But it’s not that I don’t care about where you are, and what you are doing, and I think that I have proven that you can do things by helping with the high school, which I’ve done, and with the athletics department. These are things that everybody here should be thinking about.”
Gregg responded, “I have the honor of being a step grandparent to sixth grade grandchildren who live and go to school in the area, and I have two girls that grew up to become successful businesswomen in this community, and I’m very, very proud of that. With everything I do, when I sit here, I keep them in mind. I remember my first trip to the Keys when I was a boy and I saw things that aren’t here anymore, and I want them to see that again, and I think about that when I sit here,.
Mahoney, for Seat 5, said, “Growing up down here, I can’t tell you how lucky I was to have the childhood I had. It is extremely important that we take care of the youth in this town and make a strong future for those so they get to hopefully see all of the things that I saw as a child, the activities that they get to enjoy down here, as I did. I’m very impressed by Coral Shores. I think it’s heading in the right direction and wonderful that you guys have come so far.”
Raffenello said, “I have a 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old-son. I get opinions and we talk about everything. I have a family and children, and I think that families, young adults, and adults should be part of the process. We should meet, they should talk. My overriding theme is that we need to get more out of the residents and know what they want, and make them my partners in this issue. That’s the only way we can win.”
“Thank you for the question,” Webb said. “I’m the proud father of two daughters that teach in Palm Beach, and three grandsons. Because they teach, we had everybody here for the entire summer. They all fish and snorkel. I always look toward their future in the decisions that I’m making. Youth and families are one in the same. If we can take care of the families and do the right things in our community, to make sure they can prosper, the youth will prosper alongside.”
Seat 2 candidate Jolin said that she loved the question because she herself is raising a daughter in the community.
“It forces me to think out ahead to see what the town will look like in 5 to 10 to 20 years, and to think, ‘Will my child ever be able to return to this place?’ It changes the way I look at policy and think about policy, and it certainly makes me think about affordability and quality of life issues. They’re at the top of my mind, when I think about the future of myself and my family here.”
Bacheler noted that the village has a youth council.
“I’ve actually attended the youth council hearings,” he said. “They’ve got lots of good ideas. Preferably, I’d like to see them report to the council just like our committees do. ... They can pose a question or two to us. It would be a very good experience for them to attend the meeting and do that.”
Seat 4 candidate Watkins said, “I work with the local food pantry, the domestic shelters, and I get to be the PA announcer at the high school games. I have wonderful relationships with a lot of people in the community, a lot of families, a lot of children, and I employ some of the best teams that we have. I care day in and day out for the youth and families here in the community.”
“I think the best thing we can do is lead by example for our kids,” Timura said. “Be the kind of people that we want our kids to look up to and sound like us. That comes through mentoring and that comes through support. ... We can have our kids outside almost every single day of the year. Eliminating screen time, goal setting, working with their kids, anything we can do to build their self-esteem, so when they get into the real world they aren’t going to fly into the first light that they see.”
Rosenthal said, “I was the largest employer of Monroe County for a number of years. Having said that, a lot of my workforce were young people that I’m very proud of. I’ve mentored these people, and many have gone on to have businesses right here in this town.”
Gillis said, “I think we just need to encourage the young folks to come to the council meetings and get involved through public comment. I know the government class, at least a few years ago, was inviting the council members to talk to them and explain procedures and open the conversation. I think we need to encourage more of that, and as far as families, it falls to if we don’t have the housing, we won’t have the families.”
Borden said, “We need to include the families, but as employers we need to take the youth from Coral Shores and guide them and get them to understand the business and how to do it, along with encouraging them for additional education. They could live and work remotely here someday. I have a daughter who lives in the Cayman Islands who works remotely in finance out of New York. We need to involve them more, and we need to make concessions with them. Their studies are important. Today’s youth are going to be our next families, hopefully, if they can get a handle on the development and housing for everybody.”
Seat 1 candidate Miller also focused on housing. “I think that it is critically important to find ways to provide the housing and the opportunities for the young people so they don’t have to leave and can stay here,” she said.
Pinder said, “I have a son and daughter that both moved back here after college. I have two grandsons. My grandson in Key West is an eighth-generation Conch. We need to preserve and protect our environment for future generations to come. And there’s a great place in Key Largo, the Keys Marine Lab, where kids can go out and see the marine life, and the way I grew up, seeing the tropicals and the corals. So, I’m a big family man myself, and that’s what it’s all about, the youth.”
Question 8: What do you envision your role is in communicating with village staff?
Seat 5 candidate Raffanello got the first draw for the question.
“My role is getting with the village manager, sitting down, coming up with an agenda and strategic plan, and getting on the same page, where we are going in the next year. Everybody’s got to be working on the same plan in unison. If not, we’ve got a problem. Then, we’ll start moving some things around. As far as I know and as far as I’ve been informed, the village manager works in concert with the will of the Village Council, so that’s the way I would handle it.”
Webb said, “The role of the Village Council only has any meaning and authorization when we’re in a publicly-called meeting. Individual council members don’t have the authority to direct anybody on the village staff, including the village manager, so it’s important that the council can come to a consensus on issues and give clear direction to the village manager, who will then task the appointed staff to carry that out. And if the council can’t do that, then the staff is in a world of hurt.”
Mahoney said, “I’m not too well-knowledged on communications between staff and the council, but I do see that they don’t work very well together, and I don’t think it’s great communication. I think maybe, they need to get to know each other a little better, and issues need to not just be discussed at the meeting but need to be addressed ahead of time, so there’s more efficiency that just once a month because people are getting together.”
For Seat 2, Gregg said, “As Dave was saying, we’re prohibited from giving direction to staff members. We can ask them limited questions, but everything needs to filter through the village manager. He’s the central point of contact, so that’s really all that’s done. We also can’t speak to the village attorney, so really just staying in touch with the manager, getting feedback from him and giving him an opportunity to have thoughts.”
Barley said, “The council should set a policy, an appropriate policy, so that the staff knows where we want to go and where the village is. We have a mission, that mission is our policy. It’s the council’s job to make sure that’s what’s happening, so that we have the quiet, quaint village that we all love.”
Seat 1 candidate Pinder said, “I look at staff as like in my business, a utility. The staff is like the rudder of a ship. If you don’t have a good staff, then you’re not going to succeed, you’re not going to be successful. So I think the key to staff comes through the village manager, because we can’t go directly to staff, individually.”
Miller said, “There’s nothing more important in the village than our staff, and I think one of the things that I would like to see is for us to get to know the staff better. Not that we’re going to be there bossing them, but I think we need to understand the skills that they have. I would like to see them come to council meetings and give presentations and what it is that they are doing so that we can learn to appreciate the staff that we have.”
Borden led the Seat 4 candidate responses. “When the council comes on, they need to be provided a full job description of the staff members so that they can understand what staff members does what. We also need to know that the staff isn’t their personal staff, because we do know of instances where council members have gone to staff members to ask questions, and ask questions, and ask questions. That is unfair that they’re doing that more than others. We need to follow a chain of command with them, but we’ll also need to be open, so that if staff has a problem, like problems we have in village offices, they can come to a council member and report it, and then we can bring it to the proper attention.”
Gillis said, “You do have to bring it through the proper chain of command and you cannot boss the staff. That doesn’t mean you can’t have a relationship and that they understand you, and you understand them. It helps them to be able to bring things through council. ... So there needs to be a relationship, but you just cannot tell them how to do their jobs. That’s what the manager gets to do.”
Rosenthal said, “The No. 1 reason that we are here and have been elected to our position is one thing: solve the problems. And the only way you solve the problems is when you get the information from the staff and from the manager. You just dissect it at that time, and that’s the No. 1 thing we’re here to do, solve the problems.”
Timura took exception with the question. “The question is not really valid because it is not our role to communicate directly with the staff. However, if I do work with the village staff, I will treat them with respect, empathy and encouragement, and I will never publicly belittle them.”
“You have to build a team, and you have to communicate with your team,” Watkins said. “The team is the council. The council works with the village staff. Our new village manager, Ted Yates, takes this to his staff, and relays the same message. If we do not get on the same page and start building some (staff) retention, we are going to suffer continuous struggles.”
Seat 3 candidate Bacheler said. “We can’t tell staff what to do. Before my hip started giving me problems, once or twice a week, I would walk through the entire building saying, ‘Everybody, we have a great staff.’ It’s important to understand that they can talk to us and I can listen, but I can’t tell them what to do. But I can listen to what they are going through, and it’s been absolutely wonderful for me and I think that it’s been equally good for them, and I usually talk with the city manager after I get finished.”
Jolin said, “As a councilperson, I would be able to communicate with people in the community and bring those ideas and those requests and issues to the council and translate that, rather than work from my own agenda.”