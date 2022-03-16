ISLAMORADA — During its next meeting at the end of the month, the Islamorada Village Council will discuss the eight village manager candidates, further its discussion on the redevelopment plan for the Fills and address two issues tabled during last week’s meeting: awarding the first quarter residential building permit allocation system rankings for five market-rate properties and approving an increase of $79,510 to install street lighting throughout the Morada Way Arts and Cultural District.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal wants the ropes and cones immediately removed from the Fills.
“Until we start doing things right away, we are prolonging what’s been going on for the last six years,” he said during last week’s meeting “Let’s maintain three zones for parking limited to 30 minutes and try to get rid of the concrete barriers. There is no cooking, no bathrooms, no barbecues. You are there 30 minutes to enjoy the view. That’s it. I took time to visit with the sheriff. I spoke to him about enforcement. He said public protection is first. He said he would provide someone there periodically. Let’s start with that. Who knows, maybe it will work. I don’t like the way that it looks. It’s dumpy, it’s trashy. It doesn’t represent any one of us in this room.”
His request to remove the cones was derailed.
“The problem with removing the cones is that they’re a deterrent. We’re coming up on spring break then summertime,” Councilman David Webb said. “My concern is that your well-intentioned effort to make it look nicer is going to reinstitute the pandemonium that we have seen in the past. I’m in favor of getting the cones and the trash out of there as fast as we can, but it’s premature until we get the guardrails in.”
Councilman Mark Gregg agreed.
“I’ve seen what goes on and it’s mayhem, it’s madness. Though uninviting and ugly, those cones and tape show that it’s off limits,” he said.
Rosenthal said he will bring it back to the next meeting for discussion.
Mayor Pete Bacheler said he met with staff and went over the Fills redevelopment drawings provided by CPH Engineers.
“We took everything off the drawings. There are no pavilions, no bathrooms, no cooking and those drawings were given back to CPH. I will bring back a more complete report to the next meeting,” he said.
According to new Planning Director Daniel Gulizio, there have been some issues relating to the allocation of the development credits in recent weeks.
“There are a number of different definitions of when the annual allocation period actually commences,” he said.
The motion to table the first quarter residential building permit allocation system rankings for five market-rate “without land dedication” properties owned by Hammer Time Builders Group, Kenneth Tafoya, Islamorada Realty Investment Trust, Timothy Hampson and Shirley Flenner and Councilman Gregg passed 4-0, with Gregg abstaining.
The council also tabled its decision on approving an increase of $99,810 in an amendment to the agreement with Transportation Solutions and Lighting for the design and installation of 29 street lights throughout the Morada Way Arts and Cultural District.
There’s a $79,510 inflation cost since entering the agreement two years ago with $20,300 of the increase going toward installing plugs at the top of each pole to accommodate holiday lights, which the village initially installed last year.
The total project cost would increase to $481,755. Funding is from the 1-cent infrastructure sales tax collected throughout Monroe County.
“I have some serious problems with going forward with this,” Gregg said. “What the root cause as I understand it in the delay and why this is taking so long has to do with some electrical conduit that was run underneath the Old Highway from the oceanside to the islands in the middle that was intended to be used for this project. At the time this was done, which was at the same time as the sewer line and the repaving was occurring, apparently it was not permitted or not permitted properly. A local nonprofit actually donated the funds to put the pipe there.”
Gregg volunteered to work with the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative to identify the buried conduit.
“There are some exhibits that are missing within the contract. I would like to see the whole contract before I make a decision. The contract does not provide who’s paying for this. I just don’t feel comfortable moving forward until some of these questions are answered to my satisfaction,” he said.
The village will also again discuss a proposal by Gorman and Company for eight affordable workforce housing units at the Woods Avenue lots, 16 units proposed at the mile marker 88.6 lots and 17 units prospectively at the former Island Silver and Spice building whose “scattered site” application packets are due by the end of March.
Staff will also bring a draft ordinance on raising council compensation to the next meeting. The raise wouldn’t be effective until a new council is seated after the general election in November and must be approved by voters.
“It’s been $1,000 since 2005 or 2006,” Gregg said. “Let’s up this as to attract someone who may be younger and considering the job but may need more incentive. I’m putting this on the table, the next question is by how much. If we decide to move forward, it’s ultimately the decision of the voters. That’s what I like about this.”
One suggestion was to increase the compensation to $40,000 a year for each council member.