ISLAMORADA — To preserve a hammock along the scenic corridor along U.S. 1, the Village Council has denied a land use change for two parcels on Plantation Key.
During a special meeting last Thursday, the council voted 4-0, with Mayor Buddy Pinder abstaining, to deny a request to change future land use map designations to mixed use, which allows for commercial development, from residential conservation for two parcels located at the intersection of Coral Way and the Old Highway.
The request included conceptual plans for a 944-square-foot office with two deed-restricted affordable housing units above. The change, if approved, would have allowed for an increase in land value or the permissible uses, according to village staff.
More than 70% of the block is undeveloped and more than half the block is under public ownership for conservation purposes, staff said.
Some of the trees identified within the hammock have the potential to support Florida tree snail, the Stock Island tree snail and the white-crowned pigeon.
The parcels are located within a 24-acre contiguous hammock and are, therefore, deemed “high quality” hammock, which could potentially support the Key Largo woodrat and the Schaus’ swallowtail butterfly if they should be reintroduced to the area, also according to staff.
Local wildlife was reported with a roughly 400-square-foot waterhole in the hammock.
If approved, clearing would have been limited to less than 10% of the 24,000-square-foot, or .55 acre, lot.
The conceptual plan is non-binding, however, and once the use is changed, it’s up to the landowner to make changes, staff said.
Within the village, there are currently 156 vacant lots, or 39 acres, that are already designated for mixed use, which was among the reasons staff recommended denial of approval.
Bart Smith, an attorney on behalf of the applicant, defended the applicant’s biologist’s initial review of the parcels being “low-quality,” which would allow for up to 50% clearing. He also showed surrounding properties that have had future land map use changes.
Smith also contended that the village’s need for additional affordable housing was paramount. The applicant filed a pre-application with the village for $600 and said staff had, at that time, said the project was consistent with village code.
Staff noted that the application did not include a “site specific” amendment for affordable housing, leaving no assurance that it would be built.
“There’s no room for four cars for the two units, and for the customers who go into the building, for the workers, the driveway and to meet setbacks,” Councilman Mark Gregg said. “You can’t squeeze 10 pounds of building in a 5-pound bag if the environment doesn’t allow that. We are impaled on the horns of a dilemma. We can’t cannibalize one for the betterment of another.”
Gregg said that while the applicant is a friend and neighbor for more than 20 years, he could not support the request.
Councilman David Webb said he too was reluctant to support the change.
“We are obligated to decide what’s in the best interest of the community today,” he said. “There are a lot of opportunities to build affordable housing in the community. We don’t even know how many affordable housing units we need. What’s our true need for affordable housing?
“The change that we are facing here, and the argument that is most prominent, is due to it being high hammock and environmentally sensitive land. Are we going to promote the destruction of the remaining environment that we have? I don’t think we should take it lightly.”
Vice Mayor Pete Bacheler referred to the decision as a “conundrum.”
“There is a whopping big difference if it’s considered a little patch or as part of 24 acres. In a 24-acre parcel, you can only clear 10%,” he said.
“We need affordable housing and our affordable housing applications are all screwed up. The bottom line is, and I don’t want to spend three hours pontificating it because I didn’t get elected to pontificate, is that I’m short on supporting this. I can’t support this application the way that it is. I really can’t.”
Councilman Henry Rosenthal also opposed the application.
Before disclosing his thoughts, Pinder called for a two-minute recess to speak with Village Attorney Roget Bryan. After the break, Bryan advised that Pinder would abstain from voting to avoid any presumption of bias, although the reason for Pinder’s recusal was not specified for the benefit of the public.
The applicant also withdrew his zoning map amendment request to change the property from native residential to highway commercial for the two parcels.
At the end of the meeting, Webb asked staff to bring back a “civility pledge” for public commenters at the podium.
The request was in response to harsh criticism aimed at Village Manager Greg Oravec for, among other things, not having briefed the council on the Beach Road Trip event that “disrupted” and clogged up traffic in Islamorada for hours over the Thanksgiving weekend as mainland visitors gathered primarily on Windley Key.