ISLAMORADA — Among the environmental concerns discussed at the Feb. 9 Islamorada Village Council meeting were waste removal and recycling, a plastic bag ban and an artificial reef to address fishing pressures within spawning grounds. These will continue to be explored.

Greg Sullivan, senior district manager with village contractor Waste Management, said his Fortune 200 company is interested in continuing to be Islamorada’s solid waste service provider. However, other vendors were on hand to ask the village to put the contract out to bid as a means to obtain the best service at the best price.