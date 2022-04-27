ISLAMORADA — “There was some ambiguity in the code as to how farmers markets were treated,” said village Planning Director Daniel Gulizio during last week’s meeting. For now, there still is.
The Village Council may be backstepping on its definition of farmers markets after working for more than a year on how to ensure traffic, parking and pedestrian safety and land use compliance for the popular weekend markets.
The village’s attempt to regulate at least three local farmers markets that have sprung up over the last several years has spanned two different planning directors, a magistrate judge, one city manager, the council and the Local Planning Agency, which had approved a draft ordinance to define and regulate them, which the council rejected last week.
The proposed ordinance required farmers markets to obtain an annual temporary use permit and a site plan to operate any one day per week and that at least 40% of all products sold must be food items originating in the state, such as fruits, vegetables and plants; locally prepared food such as jams, jellies, honey, breads, cakes and similar products; and locally grown teas and spices.
The on-site preparation of juices, smoothies, coffee and similar items could be allowed but would be determined by the village manager.
Councilman Mark Gregg hesitated over some of the proposed restrictions outlined in the ordinance.
“Maybe extending the days of operation to two days and limiting it to half an acre,” he said. “As for a site plan, which requires an architectural drawing, perhaps allowing a hand-drawn sketch. If there is an easy way to relaxing those requirements, I’d be in favor.”
He also was in favor of lifting the 40% local requirement and recommended arts and crafts be included “due to the limited availability of local farming.”
Councilman Buddy Pinder agreed that he’d like to see less restrictive regulations while Councilman David Webb was strongly opposed to leniency.
“The problem is they’re not farmers markets,” Webb said. “There are a lot of words in the English language that are misused, and this is one of them. I am just flabbergasted. We are not talking about a colloquial definition of a farmers market or a flea market. We are talking about statutory definitions. What I can’t comprehend or process is everybody that has spoken so far just says, ‘Well, we just don’t have any farms down here.’ Well then apparently, we can’t have a farmers market. You know, they don’t have farmers markets in the Gobi Desert either because nothing grows there.
“What I am opposed to is that we are trying to define farmers markets. What I am opposed to is that we look through a special glass on Tuesday the Fourth of July and say, ‘Well, that’s a nice farmers market so they shouldn’t have to comply with anything.’ They obliterated the bank’s parking lot. The people [vendors] are coming from Homestead and sleeping in the back of a pickup truck in the bank’s parking lot.”
Last April, a magistrate judge ruled that the markets would need to obtain a temporary use permit, which is also required under the current code.
Mayor Pete Bacheler agreed with Webb that stricter regulations are needed. Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal said he was in favor of a hand-drawn site plan.
Gulizio said in his experience, “the hand-drawn site plan is a terrible idea,” but that he’d be happy to draft the change.
Florida Keys Farmers Market operator Jae Jans said accusations of not complying with village rules have been “wildly mischaracterized” and that he never had complaints in the first four years of running his market until a neighboring farmers market opened.
“All the complaints have happened since the other two markets opened up. I’m recommending to table this until the operators can have more input in this. Our neighbor has impacted our ability to run a responsible market. This ordinance takes away all incentive to operate a farmers market. I would suggest not approving this as is, or if you do consider grandfathering us in,” he said.
The council voted unanimously to table the item.
In other news, the council voted unanimously to approve and transmit an ordinance asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto SB 2508, a Lake Okeechobee water amendment bill that environmentalist say favors Big Sugar farms, will continue to release lake water to the east and west where it spurs dangerous algal blooms and eases ‘dredge and fill’ wetland permits.
The bill, unless vetoed, will take effect July 1.
The council unanimously approved abandoning a 25-by-595-foot public right-of-way at the end of Morada Way and Industrial Road to Moorings Inc. and accepting a vacant lot at 213 Pearl Ave.
The council did not discuss raising its pay, the accessory dwelling unit pilot program, the proposed moratorium on accepting “In-Lieu Fees” for affordable housing mitigation, renewing its annual contracts with lobbying firms GrayRobinson in the amount of $48,000 and Peebles, Smith and Matthews in the amount of $75,000, which Rosenthal would like to put out to bid, nor a follow up to the Gorman BPAS application denied at the March meeting.