ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council last week unanimously approved levying a millage rate of 3.00 mills in 2021-22, or $300 per every $100,000 of taxable value, during the first of two budget hearings.
The rate is a 5.3% increase in total tax revenues over the current year, or.1510 mills above the rolled-back rate of 2.849.
The rolled-back rate, which accounts for rising property values, is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of revenue as the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
The council also unanimously approved an overall budget of $72,699,758.
The tax increase will pay for more Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a 3% raise for staff earning $100,000 or more per year and 5% for staff earning less, among other things.
The final budget hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
In other news during the regular village meeting, the council, in response to Islamorada resident Elizabeth Jolin’s second request for it to draft a resolution in support of the Monroe County School District implementing a mask mandate with an opt out only if a doctor’s recommendation is provided, moved forward.
As of last week, the school district allowed parents to opt their children out without a note from a physician. The school board was to revisit the matter during a meeting Tuesday, after press time.
Councilman David Webb said he independently wrote a letter to the school board in support of a mask mandate, which garnered a mixed review but ultimately a curt response to “mind his own business.”
Staff will draft a resolution expressing support of “great public importance, not to usurp parents, but to only allow medical doctors to provide a mask opt out for students with health conditions.
Mayor Buddy Pinder, who was absent from the August meeting with COVID-19, revisited the online format of meetings.
In an emotional plea, Pinder asked staff to research any loopholes that might exist that would allow the village to make its own decisions instead of following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order directing government offices to resume in-person operations and preempting local municipalities from requiring facial coverings.
The council had previously approved a remote meeting policy that requires council members to submit a request to the mayor with as much advance notice as possible. No more than two council members may attend remotely, no more than twice in a row, and they must be visible.
Furthermore, remote attendees may not participate in or vote on quasi-judicial items.
“I don’t want to be here with COVID,” Pinder said.
“This is high school stuff,” said Councilman Henry Rosenthal, adding that the council should be more concerned with future property takings claims when the village will meet buildout in 2023 and cannot issue new building permits.
He proposed a 90-day moratorium on issuing building permit allocations while Village Manager Greg Oravec inventories and puts a program in place to mitigate claims.
“If we don’t start to do something now, we are going to be handed a gigantic tab from the citizens,” Rosenthal said.
“We are facing $170 million in obligation. We have got to start talking about this now. I’m prepared to suspend (Buildable Permit Allocation System) lists and TDRs, or transfer lists, for 90 days. I would like our city manager to put up a program, a road map to lessen our financial burden in 2023.”
The council will discuss the matter in a future meeting.
A canal restoration project presentation by Lower Matecumbe Culverts’ Greg Corning revealed that the feasibility and public outreach phase will take two months and will cost approximately $5,700.
Overall, the canal restoration project throughout the village will take years, according to staff.
Culvert technology connects two dead-end canals to increase circulation. It would have minimal impacts on residents while improvements to water quality would be almost immediate, according to Corning.
The first phase of canal restoration projects would include Palm Drive; White Marlin Boulevard, where an existing culvert might be increased or replaced; Gulfview and Lake View drives; Sandy Cove Avenue; and a portion of U.S. 1.
The council also voted unanimously to support Shoreline Restoration Services, a not-for-profit corporation led by Audrina Ennis, who is a member of the Village’s Achievable Housing Citizens Advisory Committee and its upcoming Marine Debris Cleanup Tournament on Sept. 18.
The village will cover the cost of T-shirts estimated at $923 and field the cost of trash removal and other resources.