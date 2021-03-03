ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council last week approved steeper parking fines, a social media publicity program for council members and an agreement with a local nonprofit to manage the Green Turtle Hammock Preserve.
The council unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance increasing the penalty for illegal parking on village streets and rights-of-way to $200. Signs with the new fine will be posted, council members noted.
The village previously charged a civil penalty of $30 for illegal parking, which increased to $50 if not paid within 30 days. Staff recommended raising that fine to $100 and $125, respectively. The council, however, asked for and approved a higher penalty of $200 and $250, respectively.
Council members also unanimously approved a four-month pilot project with Attention Media to act as their individual digital public relations service. The company will work with each council member to develop content about them for posting on various social media platforms.
The service was initially proposed for $5,000 a month for a one-year term, but the council opted for a four-month experiment at $6,000 a month.
Mayor Buddy Pinder brought the item forward for consideration during a previous meeting, citing a need for the village to communicate better with the public. Pinder and Councilman David Webb used Attention Media’s publicity services during their successful council election campaigns last fall.
Webb expressed surprise during last Thursday’s meeting that the public would question the council using the service.
“I’m just floored,” he said. “In an attempt to address … transparency, we’re getting pushback from certain sections of the electorate.”
Councilman Mark Gregg suggested that posted content should be expanded to include village staff, not just council members.
Vice Mayor Pete Bacheler said he wanted the community to see what “we do and go through,” agreeing with Gregg that the work of staff should also be highlighted.
During public comment, resident Larry Barr said he could support using the service to showcase the work of village staff but that it was “outrageous for the council to be promoting themselves with taxpayers’ dollars.”
If the service is extended into the next election cycle, anyone running against a council member would be at a disadvantage since they would not have access to a public-funded digital public relations service, Barr noted.
The council unanimously approved the four-month service contract.
The council voted 4-0 to approve a five-year agreement with Florida Bay Forever/Save Our Waters to operate the Green Turtle Hammock Preserve for environmental education, conservation and public recreation.
The Islamorada-based nonprofit will be responsible for utility costs associated with operating the preserve’s Russell Cottage, general maintenance, other operating costs, insurance and any capital expenses associated with improvements.
Gregg abstained from the vote as a member of the nonprofit’s volunteer board.
In other action, the council approved a home occupation permit from Casey Dooley to conduct Little Conch Swim School at 111 Pueblo St. Dooley and wife will be required to set up a sound barrier and limit classes to specified daytime hours.