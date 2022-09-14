ISLAMORADA — The Village Council held its first public hearing last week for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and tax rate, with council members and residents debating proposed spending for the next budget cycle.

The resolution to adopt a 3.00 millage rate passed 3-1, with Councilman Buddy Pinder dissenting and Councilman Henry Rosenthal absent. That property tax rate would generate 17.8% more revenue than the current fiscal year due to rising property values. The rolled-back tax rate, 2.554 mills, would result in no tax increase.

