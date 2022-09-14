ISLAMORADA — The Village Council held its first public hearing last week for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and tax rate, with council members and residents debating proposed spending for the next budget cycle.
The resolution to adopt a 3.00 millage rate passed 3-1, with Councilman Buddy Pinder dissenting and Councilman Henry Rosenthal absent. That property tax rate would generate 17.8% more revenue than the current fiscal year due to rising property values. The rolled-back tax rate, 2.554 mills, would result in no tax increase.
Increasing the millage rate was something that village staff saw as unfortunate but necessary. Staff and council have argued for greater reserves for emergencies, such as hurricanes, as well as to pay the inevitable takings claims once Islamorada reaches buildout and can no longer issue building permits, which is expected to happen next summer.
“You can’t have your cake and eat it too,” Councilman Mar Gregg said. “You can’t have a rollback in a reserve increase and cut something out in the middle, so I’m a strong advocate for a larger reserve. I don’t think anyone has ever regretted having that once a hurricane hits us.”
“I guess what I’m hearing from some of the commentators is, well, it’s only $1.6 million, and we got $12 million (in reserves) to start with. Well, $12 million will be zero if we continue this (trend) of spending,” said Councilman David Webb.
“This is not a one-year situation,” Village Manager Ted Yates said. “You look down the road, and you start on a path of deficit spending, and if we’re back at the 2.554 (mills), you’re back at a situation where next year, you’re (potentially) looking at another rollback, or you are increasing taxes to get money, which is not going to get you to break even, because our expenses are potentially going to go up now. So think about the hole you’re going to dig yourself in. It has a ripple effect on the future years.”
The council voted 4-0 to approve a general fund budget of $19.8 million for fiscal year 2022-23, as well as special revenue funds, that all together total $75.3 million, which is a 8.7% increase in spending over the current year.
A second and final public hearing is set for Sept. 19, at which time the tax rate and budget will be formally adopted.