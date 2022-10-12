ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council met last week to hear presentations, field public comment and vote on items of importance to the community.

The council voted 5-0 to approve plans to move forward with expanding the vessel exclusion zone located off Lower Matecumbe Key’s Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches after the measure was previously unanimously approved during its first reading in Sept. 1.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com