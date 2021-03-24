ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council last week ultimately denied allowing a property on U.S. 1 at mile marker 88.6 that backs up to a residential canal to be used for commercial purposes, despite staff recommending approval.
Several village residents spoke against the “commercialization” of the property.
The applicant, Ernesto Machado, represented by attorney James S. Lupino, had requested a map amendment from residential medium to mixed use to build office space and a self-service indoor storage facility, subject to a zoning change request submitted in tandem changing the property from residential single family to highway commercial district.
This first reading was passed unanimously last August by the previous council and the state Department of Economic Opportunity raised no objections to the requested changes. None of the council members elected in November held office during that first vote.
The landowner had conceded 33 rights of use including not launching personal watercraft or boats, and not operating a dive shop or a bait and tackle shop on the property, according to Lupino.
Still, residents spoke against commercializing a residential canal teeming with life.
“There are huge real estate pressures to change the long string of residential lots on U.S. 1 to be strip malls. This is about setting a precedence,” said longtime resident Capt. Ed Davidson.
The property, which is across the highway from the Marlin Gas Station and Hurricane Boat Lifts, is flanked by two vacant lots.
Paul Savage, an attorney representing the northern neighbor, asked the council to deny the project, saying the proposed future use was inconsistent with land code.
Lupino defended his client’s rights as a landowner to seek a change.
The initial motion to approve the application failed for a lack of second. Councilman Pete Bachelor recused himself from vote due to a conflict of interest.
Councilman Mark Gregg called for approval with precluding further commercial activity in perpetuity in writing, but the motion failed 2-2 with Councilman Henry Rosenthal and Mayor Buddy Pinder dissenting.
“A written promise of intent has no legal binding at all,” Davidson said. “If you do that, it’s called contract zoning, it’s spot zoning.”
In other news, the council heard from residents about the planned release of genetically modified OX5034 Aedes aegypti mosquitoes next month as a method to control the local wild population of mosquitoes.
Monroe County residents opposing the project were thankful for the opportunity to discuss the pending release of 500,000 male mosquitoes lab-reared by British based company Oxitec, which has been approved by the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and other agencies.
Four independent scientists presented the council with data calling on more research before allowing the company to release the mosquitoes in the Keys where they will pass along a lethal modification during breeding.
Jennifer Kuzma and her three colleagues, Fred Gould, Holly Tuten and Natalie Kofler, spoke against the release.
Based on physical field test studies performed in Mexico following a previous Oxitec release, Gould found no significant changes.
“The male mosquitoes reared in the lab weren’t as strong as the wild male mosquitoes. They’re not as fit. It would take 30 of them to beat out one wild mosquito [to mate]. The males weren’t as robust as breeders and lived half the length of time as a wild mosquito,” he said.
Pediatrician Stanley Zuba, who serves on the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board, accused the panelists of being biased against genetically modified mosquitoes.
Insecticides have become ineffectual and will be thing of the past, he said.
“The Aedes aegypti is resistant to pyrethrin and nalid, which is what we use to control these mosquitoes,” he said.
Zuba further defended Oxitec’s EPA-granted Experimental Use Permit by saying the project has been vetted by eight different state and federal agencies.
“If one female mosquito is released, the permit will be revoked,” he said.
Zuba then introduced Nathan Rose, Oxitec’s head of regulatory affairs, as a Florida Keys Mosquito Control District employee, which infuriated many as it clouds the distinction between the tax-supported government agency and the for-profit biotech corporation.
“It was seriously inappropriate of him introducing Nathan Rose as an employee of the district rather than a paid employee and lobbyist of Oxitec,” Davidson said.
Rose said the EPA listened to 33,000 public comments before issuing the EUP and reiterated that no female mosquitos, which draw bloodmeals from humans, will be released.
He did reveal, however, that if a genetically modified male mosquito was to come into contact with tetracycline in the wild, any female offspring could survive. The antibiotic is used as part of Oxitec’s technology to inhibit the survival of female offspring when the males mate with wild female mosquitoes.
The EUP also prevents the OX5034 from being released within 500 meters of citrus orchards and wastewater systems. The mosquito district has not disclosed exact locations of the pending release, other than between mile markers 10 and 93.
Joan Shultz, Craig Zabransky, Maggie Mistal and others spoke against the release, accusing the mosquito control board of laying out the red carpet for a private company and asked the Village Council to consider a resolution to ban the use of genetically modified mosquitoes similar to what Key West passed in 2012.
Councilman David Webb raised some concerns.
“I would prefer to have an alternative to spraying chemicals to control mosquitoes, but the spraying will continue,” Webb said. “And the spraying that we are paying for as taxpayers may be killing these mosquitoes. What other species could move in its spot? There is not a lot of independent oversight of what they’re doing.
“Oxitec’s approach to this is making it extremely difficult for me to support it. There are lingering questions. Our role as councilmen is to work with the FKMCD board and have it be successful.”
At least one other councilman seemed leery.
“I just don’t know if we are ready for prime time yet,” Gregg said. “Our economy is tourist-based and if we get some visitors here and they find out that we are releasing these ‘frankenbugs’ they may not want it. What can we do?”
The council took no formal action since the matter was a discussion item.
In other news, the council approved a contract with CPH Inc. for a management plan to oversee the Fills for $55,000 and Phase 3 design of the Key Cactus Tree Preserve passed unanimously for a cost not to exceed $51,780.
Tab 10 posted on the March 18 village agenda seeking a 2.5% village staff raise was pulled at the behest of the council ahead of the meeting.