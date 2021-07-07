ISLAMORADA — A prepared memorandum on the “Jennings Rule” and a proposed amendment to the village code to prohibit oral communications other than those made on the record for quasi-judicial hearings were ultimately denied during their initial presentation during last week’s Village Council meeting, but not before stirring emotional responses from the council members.
The amendment that any communications, oral or written, made outside a quasi-judicial hearings must be made public record was at the behest of Councilman Mark Gregg. Administrative relief, site plan approvals, variance requests, zoning amendments and more fall within the council’s quasi-judicial hearings.
The proposed amendment also specified that any written communications to a council member that could influence the decision must be provided as public record at least two days in advance of the quasi-judicial hearing.
“I’m asking the council to raise the bar a little bit,” Gregg said. “It’s my desire to protect the Village Council and the village government and the village in general from a lawsuit arising from someone saying that there was a backroom deal or a Bubba deal or a secret deal, because I can tell you as a lawyer who has practiced for 37 years, it happens. ... It’s simple, just tell them that they are not denied access to the village council, but to send it in writing.”
Councilman Henry Rosenthal, however, was suspicious of Gregg’s request.
“I question your motive and your position. We’ve operated for 20 years without a problem. … Your summary has a lot of no’s and don’t’s in it, and I question it. I’m not completely satisfied with your summary. ... I’m strongly opposed to this. ... This is abrasive. ... I am very interested in what the public has to say. I strongly oppose that someone has to be aware that they are being recorded with their permission and what they say will be used publicly,” he said. “I understand your premise, but I disagree with it. I disagree with it 100%.”
Mayor Buddy Pinder also opposed Gregg’s proposal.
“For me, I know there’s been things done in the village with not a whole lot of transparency. ... I feel like people need to know what we are doing. My personal opinion is that we leave it the way it is. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” he said. “This (proposed amendment) will have a second reading. I am going to hire a constitutional lawyer myself before the next one. I know one in Tampa,” to which the gallery applauded. “I will make a motion to table this or leave it the way it is.”
Councilman David Webb said he was in favor of the amendment before ultimately agreeing to table the decision in favor of a “better product” in the end.
“Everybody should know what the conversations are that the decision-makers are having,” he said. “I’m not happy with the way it’s been done for the last 20 years and I don’t think most of the people in the community are either,” he said. “I would ask that we have a little more decorum during these meetings. I just wish we could be more productive in our conversations and not make them so personal or a threat. I move to table.”
Gregg seconded the motion. Vice Mayor Pete Bacheler also wanted to table the motion.
“Personally, I’d like to get it over with tonight,” Rosenthal said. “I just can’t see where we are going with this. I don’t want to table it. I want to get it done.”
“I’m a little upset right now,” Pinder said. “I wanted to hear from everybody.”
Gregg withdrew his second.
Pinder made a motion to deny the amendment, which Rosenthal seconded. The motion to deny the amendment passed 3-2, with Webb and Gregg dissenting, and elicited a round of applause from the gallery.
In other news, the council unanimously approved a contract with CSA Central in the amount of $4,500 for a conceptual site plan for Plantation Tropical Preserve. The scope of potential projects may include a parking area, covered pavilion, small playground area and new native landscaping. The future site plan will be brought back to the council for approval.
The council unanimously approved a contract with Page Excavating to replace an additional 100 malfunctioning valves throughout the village’s wastewater low pressure force main in the amount of $135,000. Staff estimates there to be more than 600 faulty valves which could allow sewage to back flow into grinder pump pits and be costly.
The council also unanimously approved a 2020-21 budget amendment of $1,184,400 as a “general housekeeping measure.”
It also approved five market rate “without land dedication” and one market rate “with land dedication” residential permit allocations for a total of six. Sixty-four allocations remain in the system.
Pinder sponsored a conversation to purchase the former Island Silver & Spice department store property on Upper Matecumbe Key to be used for parking for a suggested price of $2,150,000. The property, now owned by Walgreens, anticipates multiple offers and bidding based on interest.
Newly sworn-in Village Manager Greg Oravec suggested installing affordable housing with that parking.
“We’ve been buying property lately and we don’t have a strategic plan or direction to go with the property,” Bacheler said. “We need to be careful. There’s the old saying: ‘property rich and cash poor.’”
The dilapidated building hosts an indigent population and needs to be demolished, he added.
Pinder said, “There are a lot of cars parking at different businesses. ... From what I’m hearing from Greg, someone is going to buy it and develop it. We could do parking there through a public-private partnership, something like a park-and-ride, where Freebee picks them up. Also, I like the idea of workforce housing.”
Staff reported that numerous complaints have been made over the proposed drug store and that 13,000 daily average trips are assigned to the site. Adding 13,000 more trips to the area would be “putting gasoline on the fire.”
The council will discuss options at the July 22 meeting.
The council also voted to close the public boat ramps at East Ridge Road and Blackwood Drive during the July 4th weekend, lobster mini-season and Labor Day weekend.