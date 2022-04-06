ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council last week pared down its list of seven city manager candidates to just three before inviting a fourth candidate to interview under advisement from municipal recruiting consultant Colin Baenziger and Associates.
“I’d like to take it down to three candidates,” Mayor Pete Bacheler said. Councilman Mark Gregg agreed as did Councilman David Webb.
“I’m having a hard time getting more than three, but I don’t want to cut out the opportunity for other council members who want to interview five. It’s a significant amount flying in five candidates and putting them into hotels,” Webb said.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal suggested five candidates but admitted he chose only three, as did Councilman Buddy Pinder.
There was a tie with with three candidates each receiving three votes.
Three out of the five councilmen voted to interview Ted Blackburn, a former Islamorada mayor and councilman who served from 2010 to 2014. He cited institutional knowledge as an asset and said he is seeking to relocate back to the area from Osprey, Florida.
Thomas Yates, a lawyer and mayor of the city of Twinsburg, Ohio, netted three votes as well.
Yates’ family had previously owned a home in Key West and he is looking to relocate to Islamorada. In his application, he identified the top issues the village faces as a redevelopment path for the Fills, affordable housing, job attraction and retention, BPAS or building permits, and the high value of vacant land as it relates to takings claims and constitutional property rights.
Candidate Joseph Kerby too scored three votes among the council. Kerby is presently the county administrator for Benton County, Oregon. In addition to his professional interest in Islamorada, he’s an avid scuba diver and sailor.
Colin Baenziger suggested the council add a fourth candidate.
“You’re never really sure what you want until you look them in the eye,” Baenziger said. “Paper is dull and not life-like.”
He recommended that candidate Lee Staab be interviewed with at least two councilmen voting for him.
Staab has more than 27 years of military experience and is looking to move from Colorado where he has lived since 2006 with his wife. He served as the Grand County manager in Colorado before becoming president of the Rocky Mountain Fisher House Foundation, which provides cost-free housing for family members of military personnel receiving long-term treatment at military and veteran hospitals.
Baenziger has made initial contact to schedule interviews with the candidates. He is working to firm up the dates.
Colin Baenziger and Associates was hired last year to interview and recommend candidates to fill the vacancy left by the departure of former Village Manager Seth Lawless.
The consultant was brought back again after the quick turnover of Greg Oravec, who resigned less than seven months as village manager.
Oravec was earning a $169,500 annual base salary along with a $2,000-per-month housing allowance and other benefits. He also received a $13,500 relocation stipend.
The council decided to advertise the management salary range between $150,000 to $200,000 with health, dental, vision, life and pension benefits.