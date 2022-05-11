ISLAMORADA — A council pay increase and extending the timeline for issuing building permits will go again before the Islamorada Village Council, while a proposed accessory dwelling unit program and moratorium on accepting “in-lieu fees” for affordable housing mitigation, which have been carried over since March, may be discussed toward the end of a lengthy meeting agenda scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
A draft ordinance to increase council members’ pay from $1,000 to an amount to be determined will go before the council. Councilman Mark Gregg sponsored the discussion on the April agenda to bolster a more diverse council. No figure has been set.
The council is among the highest compensated from a list of local government bodies provided by staff, apart from Key West and Monroe County.
Currently, through the village’s Building Permit Allocation System, there are 22 market-rate Building Permit Allocation System allocations to be awarded in 2022 and 11 market-rate allocations to be awarded in 2023, along with six affordable allocations for this year and three in 2023.
Based on staff’s analysis, if council extended BPAS beyond July 2023 through the end of 2025, the remaining BPAS distribution timeline would go from six remaining quarters to 16 quarters. The extension is being considered as a way to delay buildout, when no more state-awarded allocations can be issued and property owners who can’t build must be compensated.
The council will also consider a second service agreement with CSA Central Inc. for the development, based on completed conceptual designs, of the Plantation Tropical Preserve at 146 Sunshine Blvd., which would include a new vehicular entrance, parking and ADA accessibility, two new wood gazebos over concrete slabs, gravel parking surface, plus an ADA parking space over the concrete pad, entrance sidewalks, landscaping and signage, for an amount not to exceed $98,590.
Also up for approval are three cloud servers for a three-year agreement in an amount not to exceed $79,191.31.
A resolution approving the purchase of 10 grinder pumps and parts from FJ Nugent for $45,398.90, the purchase of additional parts through April 30 for $61,091.72 and the purchase of additional parts through Sept. 30 for $25,000 will go before council.
Treasure Village Montessori School, located at the southeast corner of Galleon Road and Old Highway on Plantation Key, is seeking approval to use the adjacent lot, on which it maintains a lease agreement with, for parking purposes through the issuance of a minor conditional use permit.
Further, the council will decide on a major conditional use permit for TVMS for variances associated with the placement of four modular classrooms as an addition to the existing school.
Staff is recommending approval of the proposed application upon agreed conditions that include limiting use to a public or private primary school for grades K-8, a maximum student body of 220 and a minimum of parking and bicycle parking, among more.
A resolution to allow Castaways of Florida, better known as Hog Heaven, to continue its use of the existing restaurant and eight-unit apartment complex with the expansion of a tiki hut bar with outdoor seating area and swimming pool for the southwest corner of the property.
The village will consider renewing a 13-month contract with Freebee to include an 8% increase to $28,542 per month from the the current $26,440. The revised terms include the increase of insurance, labor and one vehicle beginning service at 7 a.m. The village will apply for a transit grant from the Florida Department of Transportation to fund up to 50% of the costs.
The village will consider accepting dedicated lots at 30 Flamingo Hammock Road, a vacant lot at 186 Fontaine Drive and a vacant lot in the Plantation Beach subdivision for 10 BPAS apiece.
The council will also approve 22 BPAS market-rate allocations for the first quarter 2022 to Patricia Robertson, Hammer Time Builders Group, Segovia Investment, Kenneth Tafoya and Islamorada Realty Investment Trust.