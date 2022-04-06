ISLAMORADA — Facing hard deadlines in the next 15 to 18 months, the village of Islamorada revisited its Building Permit Allocation System timeline to mitigate future takings claims as the city reaches buildout by mid-2023.
There are 22 market-rate Building Permit Allocation System allocations to be awarded in 2022 and 11 market-rate allocations to be awarded in 2023, along with seven affordable allocations for this year and three in 2023. There is also approximately 33,302 square feet of available non-residential space.
On Dec. 16, the Village Council passed an ordinance to allocate 22 market-rate and seven affordable housing allocations in 2022, yet the village held off awarding five market-rate BPAS points last month in order to reconcile the start date, but now the discussion has broadened.
“Two issues we discussed at the last meeting: 1) the commencement period for the allocations and that if you recall, the state regulations have a July 13 date for the allocation period. Our code and comprehensive plan have a Jan. 1 commencement period for the allocations and we had a series of internal memorandums that we were using since at least 2007 that had a commencement period that started on Nov. 1,” Planning Director Daniel Gulizio said.
He recommended that the BPAS commencement period begin Jan. 1. He also recognized the burden of the decision.
“The most important thing I think to keep in mind is, as important as that decision is, and I’m not minimizing the importance of that decision, it’s important for the people in the queue right now. Because they’ve been waiting and they’ve waited sometimes years for this allocation. It’s also important for the people who aren’t going to make it to the queue in how we do this. It’s also important for the taxpayers in what’s our best approach with the remaining credits that are out there,” said Gulizio.
“There are 291 vacant parcels remaining outside the allocation period. Monroe County estimated that we had approximately 1,070 available vacant parcels, estimated to be the equivalent of a $169 million cost in acquisitions. The latest number that I have from our GIS layers is that there are approximately, 1,299 parcels remaining. ... There are 70 odd applications that are in the queue.”
Staff offered a series of adjustments to mitigate takings claims when the village no longer has building permits to allocate. One option might be to extend BPAS to 2025, which would add another eight quarters of allocations, thus slowing development.
“This will be the first in a number of policy considerations that this council is going to have to start on and make, and it’s not a small one,” Village Attorney Roget Bryan said. “This event horizon has been coming for a long time.”
Gulizio said the village will contract with Highland Mapping, which handles its GIS services, to do a vacant parcel analysis in the next four weeks to provide the council with a more accurate number.
Mayor Pete Bacheler said he favored having more data. He moved to table it until May.
“It’s a horrible idea to extend out the existing BPAS allocation schedule,” Councilman Mark Gregg said. “There are three primary reasons why. The first one is concerning the 33 people who played by the rules for the years they have been waiting. They’ve done everything that we have asked them to do. They followed all the laws. They paid all their fees. … Then all the sudden, out of the blue, we’re cooking this thing up to extend this out. … It’s a horrible idea and I’m not going to go for it. It’s a knee-jerk reaction based on fear and its irrational.”
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal said he favored extending the timeline.
“Not to be flippant, but I would like to see us go through till 2026. We’re going to have to raise taxes to put money aside,” he said in reference to compensating property owners who will not be able to develop their land after buildout.
“Henry, I happen to agree with you,” Bacheler said of raising taxes. “There are three takings claims in process right now. ... So guys, I’m not in favor of extending it, no, no, no, no, but I want to move forward with it. We’re not doing that tonight.”
The motion to table the item passed unanimously.
The council voted unanimously to accept land at 157 Pueblo St. in exchange for 10 BPAS points to Hammer Time Builders Group to build a single-family home at 165 Venetian Drive.
The council also unanimously approved Affordable Asphalt’s $181,081.50 bid to install new asphalt and repair existing asphalt at Founders Park.
An amendment to the agreement between the village and Advanced Disposal Services Solid Waste Southeast was approved 3-2. The amendment allows commercial accounts that use a large roll-off compactor to be picked up once a week rather than three times a week. Rosenthal and Councilman Buddy Pinder voted no.
The council unanimously approved an amendment in its agreement with Transportation Solutions and Lighting to include a $79,510 inflation cost to install street lighting along Morada Way Art Walk. There is an additional $20,300 cost for installing 29 plugs at the top of each pole to accommodate holiday lights. The total project increased to $481,755. Funding comes from the 1-cent infrastructure sales tax collected throughout Monroe County.
The council voted 5-0 to extend its existing contract with Freebee for 30 days. The time will allow Rosenthal, who had previously owned a cab company, to negotiate with Freebee over services.
Freebee provides free transport to village residents and visitors. The term of the current two-year agreement, which pays the service $317,280 annually, expires on April 30. In 2021, Freebie replaced a cart-style vehicle that served only Upper Matecumbe Key with a Tesla X that could serve the entire village at no additional cost as well as expanded service to three locations outside the village: Tavernier Towne, Mariners Hospital and the Good Health Clinic.
The service is now recommending replacing one of two XL vans with an additional Tesla X due to passenger feedback and is asking for an 8% increase due to rising insurance and labor costs. The proposed two-year agreement would pay the service $342,504 annually.