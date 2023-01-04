ISLAMORADA — The new year is a time for goal-setting and thinking of the endless possibilities one could pursue. Islamorada Village Council members were asked about their top goals for the village as well as a personal goal if they cared to share. Since 2022 was an election year, residents heard for months many ideas from candidates and others about how to improve the village.

Vice Mayor Sharon Mahoney, who was elected to office in November, said her first goal for 2023 is to start tackling issues that have been “on the table for way too long.” She cited the Fills, the popular roadside gathering spot between roughly mile marker 79 to 77 where orange cones have walled off access but nothing has been done in the way of improvements; usage of the land in the village’s center where Island Sliver and Spice Department Store used to be, and “of course, the never-ending issues we have with permits and housing.”

jzimakeys@aol.com