ISLAMORADA — The Village Council during last week’s meeting rehashed council terms, forged ahead to protect the White Marlin Beach swim zone and looked for viable fencing to protect sea turtle nests.
Village staff will revive documents initiated from the 2018 general election referendum to restore council terms to four years. That vote failed 2,031 to 1,523 with 57% of residents opposed, but it may provide a starting point for the council to reconsider putting that question to voters again. Council members currently serve two-year terms.
By increasing and staggering terms, the council hopes to establish greater continuity and avoid impaneling five rookies, which occurred during the last election. All five councilmen have largely spoke in favor of increasing terms over the last few meetings but haven’t agreed on if terms should be three years, which would require a special election or every four years during general election years.
Costs associated with a special election usually start around $25,000.
“I’m not going away with this,” said Councilman Pete Bacheler who sponsored the discussion.
Council also asked staff to “refreshen” the village’s contract with Islamorada Community Entertainment Inc, or ICE, to manage the Founders Park amphitheater.
Councilmen and ICE founder David Feder agreed that the original 15-year contract between the village and ICE needs updating since being drafted in 2005. Staff will bring back an amended contract with the nonprofit organization for approval at a future meeting.
To prevent sea turtle deaths on the highway along mile marker 75 on Lower Matecumbe Key, village staff will also work with nonprofit Save-A-Turtle to create a barrier that would prevent turtles from coming ashore at Sea Oats Beach and crossing U.S. 1 in search of nesting sites.
Forest Tek Lumber historically has donated a silt fence to Save-A-Turtle to prevent turtles from crossing the road but the recently installed interlocking paver berm with a Kevlar-like substrate by the Florida Department of Transportation prevents such fencing.
Save-A-Turtle volunteer coordinator Sandi Williams reported one turtle nest and one false crawl on April 26.
Florida Senate Bill 1086, an act relating to operation and safety of motor vehicles and vessels, was approved last week by the Florida Legislature.
Much to Councilman David Webb’s relief, the bill passed without state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez’s proposed amendments, which he says would have stopped the village from having a swim zone to moderate raft-up boat gatherings off Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches.
Rodriguez, R-Doral, who represents the Florida Keys, said taking away home rule was never her intention.
“Originally, some people wanted to eliminate the swim zones in the Intracoastal Waterway altogether from Jacksonville down to the Keys and we successfully eliminated that,” she said. “I would not have supported taking away swim zones all together. There are areas that need to be protected like Port Antiqua.
“We did compromise on the demarcation of the swim zones. Instead of the ropes, we proposed buoys. The reason is if the boat’s propellers get caught in the ropes, it can cause a lot of damage. It was my attempt to make sure that the boaters have a seat at the table. I thought this was a good compromise but the House took it out.”
Village Environmental Resources Manager Peter Frezza confirmed that the village has sought and gained permits from governing agencies to install 20 36-inch buoy balls to designate a 300-foot swim area prohibiting vessels with motors around the roughly 600-foot sandbar that draws large, unruly visitors most weekends.
The buoy system will begin being installed this week and is expected to be complete before Memorial Day weekend.
Other affairs discussed during the meeting were mostly general housekeeping items.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance to rezone a Boy Scouts of America property on Lower Matecumbe from single-family to residential duplex to serve as employee housing.
An ordinance to award ROGO points to five property owners was approved 4-0 with Councilman Mark Gregg abstaining from the vote since he is one of the property owners.
The council voted unanimously to approve a contract with CPH Inc., an engineering firm, for up to $129,945 for engineering and architectural services for improvements to the 10.7-acre Green Turtle Hammock Preserve on Upper Matecumbe Key.
The council also approved the purchase of a home and three adjoining parcels for affordable housing at mile marker 88.6 for an approximate amount of $1.8 million.
The village is planning on allowing in-person Memorial Day ceremonies and Fourth of July festivities this year with recommended CDC guidelines in place. The council will reassess the COVID-19 pandemic case count and situation at the next meeting.