ISLAMORADA — Newly hired Village Manager Greg Oravec will take the oath of office before the Islamorada Village Council tackles a plethora of budget and spending actions when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
Oravec, who most recently served as mayor of Port St. Lucie, will earn $169,000 annually, along with a benefits package that includes a $2,000 monthly housing allowance, as the municipality’s top administrator.
Awash in unplanned revenue, the village will ask the council to approve a budget amendment to account for $1,184,400 in additional cash during the current fiscal year, which will be offset somewhat by $379,500 in new spending, for a net gain of $804,900 in increased general fund revenue.
The primary driver of the added funds is receipt of $841,000 in COVID-19 CARES Relief funds from the federal government through the state and Monroe County, according to Finance Director Maria Bassett.
Additional spending includes $173,100 in increased overtime, salaries and wages for Islamorada Fire Rescue personnel for providing COVID-19 testing and vaccination support to the community; $72,200 for Public Works for Fills-related staffing and overtime; $56,100 to cover costs associated with staff outages due to COVID-19; $23,700 for remote council meeting technology, cellphones and tablets for council members, and fees paid to Attention Media for social media publicity; $20,000 for new broadcast equipment; $11,000 for a settlement with the former tenant of 292 Gardenia whose lease was terminated when the village acquired the property; $9,100 for repairs to three Code Compliance vehicles; $8,500 in property tax bills for newly acquired property; and $5,800 in added law enforcement costs related to COVID, equipment and repairs.
The council will also be asked to approve increased revenues in and transfers between several funds, including Impact Fee, Affordable Housing, Building, Capital Projects and Enterprise funds.
Following the budget amendment discussion, the council will consider setting the calendar for fiscal year 2021-22 budget meetings. Staff is asking the council to select dates for three budget workshops between July 26 and Aug. 6, and is proposing the first public budget hearing on Sept. 3, followed by the second on Sept. 13 or 14.
Additional spending action on Thursday’s agenda includes:
• Authorization for Page Excavating to replace 100 malfunctioning sewer pit valves for $135,000.
• An extension of the council’s social media publicity program for three months at a cost of $18,000; and
• An agreement with CSA Central for a conceptual site plan for Plantation Tropical Preserve for up to $4,500.
Additional spending requests and other items on the agenda can be found on the village’s website at islamorada.fl.us.