ISLAMORADA — The May 4 Islamorada Village Council agenda has five discussion items and five resolutions that seek approval of various capital improvements and agreements.

After the start of the 5:30 p.m. meeting, Mayor Buddy Pinder has requested a discussion about moving local wastewater operations to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, a public utility that serves the entire Keys. Currently, the village’s public works department is responsible for sewer maintenance and repair.

