ISLAMORADA — Council meeting schedules, a water quality project in a Plantation Key canal and lobbying goals were among the topics discussed at the March 2 Islamorada Village Council meeting.
The council decided to meet every three weeks and schedule additional meetings on Wednesday evenings as needed before regular council meetings solely for quasi-judicial hearings and ordinances, which tend to take a while to wade through.
The Canal 116 project between Plantation Drive and Ocean Drive on Plantation Key is flowing slowly along but a decision was tabled to the March 30 meeting. As Councilman Henry Rosenthal said, the goal is water quality improvements in one of the village’s worst canals, but residents are concerned about their quality of life as well.
The village plans to backfill the canal to a depth of 5-and-a-half feet at the lowest tide and has grant money to support the project. But, some residents who live on the canal are not happy because they fear that is too shallow for vessels.
“Currently, we have 7 foot, 9 inches [depth] at the lowest tide,” said former Islamorada mayor Dave Boerner, a longtime property and sailboat owner in that neighborhood. “We are ending up with a shallow canal [when] we all paid for a deep-water canal.
“This is a very serious hit on our property values. We bought on this canal for the deep water which they are taking away now. It is like buying a four-bedroom house and along comes government and they tell you [they’ve] decided you can only have three bedrooms in this area so they come in and block off bedrooms. Then, they charge you for blocking it off and still tax you for all four bedrooms. And if you want an extra kid, it is just too bad because there’s no place for him.”
Islamorada’s Environmental Resources Manager Peter Frezza said the sailboats and motorboats needing greater depth could be accommodated where they are stored within the canal but that the project in order to be effective has to be filled to scientifically necessary depths.
The village lobbying firm, Gray Robinson, gave a preview of goals for the 60-day legislative session. Ryan Matthews said Islamorada is asking for $190,000 for a new village rescue ambulance with a 50% local match. A second appropriation request is for $250,000 for a preliminary site plan for new council chambers and public works building also with a 50% match. Islamorada also is to request money to procure space for an emergency generators storage station.
Rosenthal queried whether the firm also would be lobbying for passage of restrictions on single-use plastic bags in coastal communities, and Matthews said yes.
The council heard an update from the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority about its $42 million transmission line project that replaces about 5 miles of the aging water transmission main. Huge pipes align Tea Table Fill and project staging is evident for a quarter of a mile along the right-of-way, said Lower Matecumbe Key resident Sue Miller, who regularly drives that area. The 30-inch metal water main will be replaced with anti-corrosion treated 36-inch steel pipe.
The project, which extends to Whale Harbor, is to take about two years to complete.
Motorists can expect the travel delays that have intensified in Islamorada in recent years to worsen as lanes close to accommodate the project and road shoulders and bike lanes serve as driving lanes.