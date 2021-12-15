ISLAMORADA — In its last meeting of the year, the Islamorada Village Council will weigh in on noise and traffic plaguing the area. The council is also being asked to address ADA compliancy and outline next year’s housing permits.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Founders Park.
Proposed amendments by the Local Planning Agency to the village’s noise ordinance to prohibit “noise disturbance,” but not “lawful construction activity” and lawn maintenance, will go before the council for consideration.
The proposed changes do, however, restrict activities such as construction and lawn maintenance to specific times of the day. Hours for such activities would be limited to Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. or sundown, whichever is earlier, and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. or sundown, whichever is earlier.
Construction activities that do not produce a noise disturbance, like painting, sweeping, preparation, pipe work and interior renovations, aren’t limited to circumstance or time.
The LPA further recommends the council specifically prohibit certain activities known to consistently create noise disturbances, such as no pile driving on Sundays.
The council will consider amending its operating agreement with Florida Bay Forever/Save Our Waters for construction costs of upgrades to the Green Turtle Hammock Russell Cottage and adjacent classroom building to meet ADA standards.
Under the terms of the agreement, Florida Bay Forever is responsible for completing the design, construction documents and contractor procurement for these upgrades along with most of the improvements to the Green Turtle Hammock trail system. Florida Bay Forever estimates the ADA accessibility construction cost to be between $40,000 and $45,000.
As of Nov. 30, 2021, the estimated fund balance restricted for Parks and Recreation Impact Fees is expected to be $863,000 with a total of $750,000 in capital projects planned for the Green Turtle Hammock in 2021-22.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the council will be asked to take action on five market-rate Building Permit Allocation System allocations “without land dedication” and one market-rate allocation “with land dedication” for the fourth quarter of 2021. As the quarter comes to a close, 91 applications for market-rate housing are in the BPAS queue.
Islamorada Realty Investment Trust, Craig Lindback, Wrenn Ekblom Dev., Octavio Correa, Key Largo 432 and Jocelyn and Brian Tiedemann are recommended for approval by staff for the market-rate residential permit allocations.
Staff has drafted a resolution proposing to distribute seven affordable housing allocations and five market rate without land dedication in the first quarter of 2022; five market-rate allocations without land dedication and one market-rate with land dedication in the second quarter, five market-rate without land dedication in the third quarter and five market-rate without land dedication and one market-rate with land dedication in the final quarter.
Monroe County is also seeking feedback from the village on its Transportation Master Plan to identify up to 10 priorities and to support the county’s top 15 projects. Staff will prepare a matrix to help council members rank competing projects.
Also on the agenda, the council will consider renewing its contract with E Sciences to continue to monitor canal water quality and benthic conditions for another year. The agreement outlines field sampling to be performed two times a year in five canals for a total yearly cost of $65,000.
A proposal to paint Islamorada Fire Rescue Station 19 for $25,192 by Marino Construction Group will go before council. The 2021-22 adopted budget for repair and maintenance costs for the fire rescue department includes $75,000.
The council also will consider further reducing accrued fines from $2,350 for a Mohawk Street resident who failed to comply with building permit requirements. The violations, already reduced from $9,400, had been corrected within 94 days.