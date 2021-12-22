ISLAMORADA — After public commenters asked the dais to appoint “doer” and the “face of Islamorada” Councilman Henry Rosenthal as the next mayor of Islamorada, the Village Council last week selected Vice Mayor Pete Bacheler to assume the gavel and honorary middle seat.
Councilman David Webb said the council voted unanimously last year to select Bacheler as vice mayor and that tradition calls for the vice mayor to ascend to the mayorship.
“I appreciate the comments from the gallery, but this is a decision for the council,” he said.
Councilman Mark Gregg said his deciding factor, too, was tradition.
“I feel like I’d like to go with that tradition as well,” he said. He also asked that the vote on the next mayor be unanimous.
Rosenthal indicated he was interested in the position to give greater voice to issues of importance to his constituents.
“It’s interesting what a title does for you. You move one step forward and quicker,” he said. “The only reason I am considering this, I don’t need the notoriety for sure, but I have a lot of things on my plate for this coming year, probably a lot more than the rest of you and I want to bring those to fruition as fast and as expediently as I possibly can, and if the mayorship provides me with a little bit of an edge, that’s what I’m looking for. I would appreciate your support.”
Former Mayor Buddy Pinder supported “the people’s choice,” but the vote on Rosenthal failed 3-2 before Bacheler was elected as mayor unanimously. Rosenthal was named vice mayor.
The council then voted unanimously to table amending the village’s noise ordinance as proposed by the Local Planning Agency. It also tabled providing feedback to Monroe County on its Transportation Master Plan. The county has asked the council to identify up to 10 priorities for the village and to support the county’s top 15 projects.
Webb said he would move to table noise ordinance changes to allow for additional recommendations in the wake of the Beach Road Trip music event held recently on Windley Key.
Monroe County’s top 15 highlighted transportation projects includes converting Snake Creek Bridge to a fixed bridge and studying the feasibility of a water taxi from the mainland to the Keys and installing bus shelters with Wi-Fi and bike racks, among others.
Bacheler said he wanted time to review the traffic proposal and materials before the January meeting. The council tabled the item until its January meeting.
The council voted 4-0 to amend its operating agreement with Florida Bay Forever/Save Our Waters for an estimated $40,000 to $45,000 in ADA construction costs to the Green Turtle Hammock Russell Cottage and adjacent classroom building. Gregg abstained from vote since he serves on the Florida Bay Forever board.
He also abstained from voting on approving the five market-rate Building Permit Allocation System allocations “without land dedication” and one market-rate allocation “with land dedication” for the fourth quarter of 2021 since he is related to an applicant. The six BPAS allocations were approved 4-0.
The council considered the BPAS allocations for 2022 after Village Manager Greg Oravec said the next year may offer the opportunity to slow down or turn off the spigot on allocating housing units.
Rosenthal recommended that the allocations be spread out until 2026 so that the village isn’t financially burdened all at once by takings cases from property owners who cannot build due to local carrying capacity limits.
“We could come back in March with a white paper,” Oravec said.
“We need to commit to the first quarter next year,” Webb said, to which Village Attorney Roget Bryan agreed.
The council further reduced accrued code compliance fines from $2,350 for a Mohawk Street resident who failed to comply with building permit requirements. The violations, already reduced from $9,400, had been corrected within 94 days and was ultimately reduced by the council to $1,300.