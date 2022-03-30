ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council will be presented with seven short-listed candidates for the open village manager position during Thursday’s meeting after one, Matthew J. Garside, recently withdrew from consideration.
In response to a request from Mayor Pete Bacheler, municipal recruiting consultant Colin Baenziger and Associates also will include a list of individuals who currently reside in the Florida Keys or claim residency but were deemed to not have qualified.
The council will be asked to select their top candidates to interview during the 5:30 p.m. March 31 meeting at the Founders Park Community Center.
Colin Baenziger and Associates was hired last year to interview and recommend candidates to fill the vacancy left by the departure of former Village Manager Seth Lawless. The consultant was brought back again after the quick turnover of Greg Oravec, who resigned less than seven months as village manager.
Oravec was earning a $169,500 annual base salary along with a $2,000-per-month housing allowance and other benefits. He also received a $13,500 relocation stipend.
The council decided in January to advertise the management salary range between $150,000 to $200,000 with health, dental, vision, life and pension benefits.
The seven candidates recommended by CBA include former Islamorada mayor and councilman Ted Blackburn; Julian L. Jackson, a government finance specialist for the PeeDee Regional Council in South Carolina; Benton County (Oregon) Administrator Joseph M. Kerby; Pasco County Commercial Redevelopment Project Liaison Don L. Rosenthal; Lee A. Staab, Rocky Mountain Fisher House Foundation president; David Williams, town administrator of Sherborn, Massachusetts; and Thomas T. Yates, mayor and public safety director of Twinsburg, Ohio.
Those candidates claiming local residency were Astrid DeGruchy, business operations and marketing director for Bean Sportfishing; Brian J. Klimakoswki, undersheriff of Ocean County, N.J.; Ana M. Perez, a Long Key contract attorney; Debbie M. Pierog, owner of Caribbean Café and Catering in Islamorada; Joseph A. Thomas, facility manager of International Flavors and Fragrances in South Brunswick, N.J.; and David J. Turner, city administrator of Key Colony Beach.
In other action, the council will hear the results of a wastewater rate study and debt refinancing options, and consider an increase of $99,810 in an amendment to the agreement with Transportation Solutions and Lighting for the design and installation of 29 street lights throughout the Morada Way Arts and Cultural District.
There has been a $79,510 inflation cost since the village approved the agreement two years ago as well as a $20,300 additional cost for installing plugs at the top of each pole to accommodate holiday lights.
The total project cost would increase to $481,755. Funding is from the 1-cent infrastructure sales tax collected throughout Monroe County.
Additionally, the council will consider renewing its contract with the Freebee ridesharing service, which provides free transport to village residents and visitors via a smartphone app. The term of the current two-year agreement, which pays the service $317,280 annually, expires on April 30.
In 2021, Freebie replaced a cart-style vehicle that served only Upper Matecumbe Key with a Tesla X that could serve the entire village at no additional cost as well as expanded service to three locations outside the village: Tavernier Towne, Mariners Hospital and the Good Health Clinic.
The service is now recommending replacing one of two XL vans with an additional Telsa X due to passenger feedback and is asking for an 8% increase due to rising insurance and labor costs. The new two-year agreement would pay the service $342,504 annually.
Several development-related items are also up for discussion, including extending the residential Building Permit Allocation System by reducing the number of market-rate building permits issued annually. Staff says allocations could be extended two years, to 2025, by awarding nine market-rate allocations in 2022 and eight each in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Additionally, Councilman Mark Gregg is proposing a moratorium on accepting “in-lieu fees” for affordable housing mitigation as a method to encourage actual construction of such units. He will also propose that the village establish an Accessory Dwelling Unit pilot program that would allow residents with homes meeting certain specifications to turn one bedroom into licensed rental space with tenant income and rent set by affordable housing standards. The council will also have the first of two readings of an ordinance establishing development and parking regulations for private membership clubs.