ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council will consider asking voters to double its pay in November when it meets Thursday, Aug. 4. It will also discuss providing renters with greater notice of rent hikes and lease terminations as well as vote to fund flood vulnerability and bus shelter feasibility studies.

At its regular meeting on March 10, the Village Council first engaged in a discussion about increasing compensation of council members. Part of the rationale was that higher pay might entice more than business owners and retirees to run for office.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com