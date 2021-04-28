ISLAMORADA — Green Turtle park improvements and purchasing property as potential affordable housing will go before the Islamorada Village Council at 5:30 p.m. Thursday during a meeting with several other shopkeeping items.
The council will vote on a resolution for a binding contract with engineering firm CPH Inc. for no more than $129,945 for engineering and architectural fees in designing and permitting specific improvements of the 10.7-acre Green Turtle Hammock Preserve on Upper Matecumbe Key.
The awarding of five market-rate dwelling unit allocations to property owners Miranda Oscar, Christopher Trentine, Mark Warren, Councilman Mark Gregg, and John and Dawn McDonald will also be considered.
An ordinance to change the Boy Scouts of America zoning map from single family to residential duplex for employee housing at the Sea Base property at mile marker 73.8 will go before council.
The council will also consider a change order to dredge an additional 6,001 cubic yards of sediment from Lower Matecumbe Key canals, mostly from Canal 157 along Sunset and Iroquois drives. The increased cost should not exceed $552,985 for a total cost of $1,232,823, which remains under budget. The original project included five canals.
The council also will consider purchasing a property at mile marker 88.6 for $850,000 as potential affordable/workforce housing.Additionally, the council will discuss purchasing three vacant residential lots at mile marker 88.6 for a total of $951,000.
Extending an agreement with the Islamorada Community Entertainment Inc, or ICE, to manage the Founders Park amphitheater will also be up for a vote.
Brought back from last meeting, the council will discuss forgoing the installation of a modular office in place of a deteriorated trailer as the dockmaster’s office at the Plantation Yacht Harbor Marina. The initial cost estimate of $155,000 did not include landscaping and asphalt work needed to meet village requirements. Costs have since increased and changes required by the 2020 Florida Building Code for modular structures would further increase costs again.
Preliminary estimates for an 800-square-foot CBS structure with a break room, bathroom and office space is $272,000. For a 600-square-foot CBS structure, the cost would be $204,000.