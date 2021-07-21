ISLAMORADA — A draft resolution to go before the Village Council during Thursday’s regular meeting proposes an increase of nearly 6% in next year’s total property tax collections.
The preliminary 2021-22 millage rate is 3.015, or $301.50 for every $100,000 of taxable property value. The rolled-back millage rate, which accounts for rising property values, is 2.849 mills, or $284.90 per $100,000 of taxable property value within the village.
As an example, taxes on a $500,000 property under the rolled-back rate would generate $1,425 in tax revenue. Under the proposed rate, the 5.83% tax hike would yield $1,510, an increase of $85.
Total taxes collected at the proposed rate would net $12,905,205.
Receipt of FEMA and state reimbursements in 2019-20 and CARES Act funds in 2020-21 in the amount $840,000 will give the village a surplus of funds expected to reach or exceed pre-Hurricane Irma levels despite short-term sales-tax-based revenue declines and limited building activity during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, according to the agenda.
What’s not budgeted in the 2021-22 general fund budget, however, are staff raises. Each employee’s 1% salary or hourly rate increase would increase the total compensation to approximately $62,500.
Newly hired Village Manager Greg Oravec intends to propose a lower millage rate as part of the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget, according to the agenda. The village’s millage rate can be decreased, but not increased, after this week’s vote.
The village will have its first budget reading at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. The final budget hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
In other news, the council will consider approving a 7% increase to commercial accounts from solid waste hauler Advanced Disposal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Waste Management. The company is also proposing a 5 a.m. start time for trash collection.
The council has mulled the increase twice before but staved off a decision until Oravec joined as manager.
Staff has recommended that the council either deny the increase or approve a one-time exception to the current contract that would allow for a 5.1% increase to commercial accounts.
Also to go before the council is the approval of an annual solid waste fee for per home of $456 for next fiscal year, which is the same rate as last year.
Under its $320,000 annual agreement with Freebee, the ridesharing service, the village is to offer a location for the company to install three electrical vehicle charging stations.
Staff has identified an area on the southwest corner of Founders Park between the pump station and the Overseas Highway as a vacant accessible area that is highly visible from the road and adjacent to an existing electric transformer.
Freebee will design, permit and construct a rocked, edged, formal parking area for four parking spaces and install three electric charging stations. In March of this year, Freebee provided 1,843 rides within the village.
The council will hear Future Land Use Map amendment request to change a property at Overseas Highway and Coral Road from residential conservation to mixed use and a map amendment from native residential to highway commercial so the developer may build offices with workforce affordable housing above. The .55 acre parcel is reportedly a tropical hardwood hammock.
The Local Planning Agency unanimously denied the proposed development at its meeting last month.
A map amendment for a property located at 81197 Overseas Highway, behind the Banyan Tree from residential medium to mixed-use and a zone change from settlers residential to highway commercial, will also be heard. The small lot has served as parking for the boutique.
The Local Planning Agency unanimously approved the amendments at its meeting last month.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.