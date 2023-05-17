Soccer club

Mayor Luis Gonzalez then recognized the Marathon Football Club as Florida Keys Soccer League champions. The team beat Revolution in a highly attended soccer match April 9 at Matthew Gilleran Field in Key West.

MARATHON — The Marathon City Council conducted a somewhat abbreviated session on May 9, which included some surprising citizen comments and a disturbing property insurance update.

The meeting commenced with a proclamation recognizing the Guidance Care Clinic’s 50th anniversary and establishing May 14-20 as Guidance Care Center Week in observance of that milestone accomplishment.

