2020.11.17 isla advance david webb.jpg

Webb

ISLAMORADA — Village Councilman David Webb was formally arraigned on a civil charge of violating a state open meeting law on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Webb was issued a civil citation on Oct. 4 but was formally arraigned Tuesday, the same day he lost his Islamorada council seat to challenger Sharon Mahoney. Webb came in third place in a three-way race in the general election. Mahoney garnered 1,453 votes, Tom Raffanello received 1,038 votes and Webb received 830 votes.

tohara@keysnews.com