ISLAMORADA — Vice Mayor Pete Bacheler said COVID-19 is rearing its ugly had again once again in the community.
The village of Islamorada, in response to a resurgence of cases and CDC guidelines, implemented administrative policies earlier this month for its employees and facilities based on community transmission levels, which are currently “high.”
While on-duty, all village employees must wear a mask when in common areas of village-owned buildings, any other indoor space when social distancing cannot be maintained and inside a vehicle with more than one person. All guests visiting any facility owned by the village will be asked to wear a mask.
The village’s level of precaution will be adjusted according to Florida Department of Health community transmission figures.
“The aforementioned village policy came on the heels of a vaccine incentivization policy,” Village Manager Greg Oravec wrote to the Free Press. “We are working to bring back public COVID testing, courtesy of Curative, to Founders Park as early as Aug. 30.”
The village’s vaccine policy is to offer one and a half days off to employees who choose to get vaccinated.
“We still are in the throes of the COVID outbreak,” said Bob Eadie, administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. “In fact, we are in Monroe County in a surge. We may be nearing a plateau, but there are still numerous places where it’s being spread.”
Eadie last Thursday addressed the council dais where Mayor Buddy Pinder was absent due to COVID-19.
State Rep. James Mooney, R-Islamorada, confirmed Monday that Pinder is on the mend. Pinder’s family could not be reached for comment.
“He is doing much better last I heard. He got out front of it early,” Mooney said.
There’s a great deal of COVID spread, Eadie told the council during last week’s meeting.
“Get vaccinated. It’s not guaranteed that you won’t get sick, but you probably won’t die from COVID. If you look at the numbers overall, the breakthrough numbers are very small. Overall, it’s a rare occurrence. What we are seeing in the community is the Delta variant and it packs a virulent load,” Eadie said.
“The difference between last year and now, is you went into the hospital and didn’t come out. Now, fortunately, if you catch it quick enough, there is a good chance to be cured of it. The bad news is more people are going into the hospital with COVID, but the good news is more people are coming out of it.”
An even higher uptick in cases may affect the area in the next coming months, according to Eadie.
“We will be moving into flu season shortly, which will result in an uptick in COVID. Flu season begins in October when people spend more time indoors. … I think we’re in for this at least until the first of the new year,” he said.
In other news, the village adopted rules for the council and the Local Planning Agency to attend meetings virtually. The public may participate in council meetings through remote electronic means, such as Zoom, except for quasi-judicial proceedings in which case participants shall be physically present and sworn in.
A council member may virtually attend meetings and fully participate in and vote on agenda items, unless quasi-judicial, after submitting the request to the mayor with as much advance notice as possible.
Only one council member may attend virtually and no more than twice a year, the meeting cannot be chaired virtually and the council member must be physically visible online.
The ordinance adopted regulates other village boards and committees as well. For more information, visit islamorada.fl.us.
Following last week’s meeting, Oravec confirmed to the Free Press that public input will be taken before the village redesigns the Founders Park dog park. Some speakers objected to a proposed project scope because it lacked input from park users.
“Yes, 100%,” he said. “In fact, we will be engaging a design professional to help us ensure that we have fully leveraged public participation and best practices in our plan before we put the plan out to bid for construction.”
The project scope submitted for grant reimbursement to the Monroe County Tourism Development Council included approximately 59,000 square feet of natural grass, synthetic pet turf and bonded rubber mulch, irrigation in natural grass areas, a 10-by-15-foot tiki hut and four 10-foot tiki umbrellas, a “Woof” welcome area with leash hanging post, bench, waste bag post and garbage can, agility equipment for both large and small dogs, doggy splash zones in small and large dog areas, two biscuit bone seats, a picnic table and bench, and ADA-compliant paver walkways to all areas.