KEY LARGO — A vacation rental property that hosts weddings faces fines and will be required to restore wetlands the state says were altered without permission.
In 2018, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection conducted inspections at Thurmond Street Partners’ property at 98990 Overseas Highway in response to a complaint that the venue had illegally cleared wetlands and destroyed mangroves.
Subsequent investigations confirmed that 2,269 square feet of unauthorized dredging and filling of wetlands had occurred, DEP says. Of the area filled, 1,007 square feet extended into Florida Bay, which has added protection under “Outstanding Florida Waters.”
DEP also determined that 200 square feet of mangroves were altered in front of the dredged and filled wetlands. Aerial imagery shows that the fill was placed on federal property in 2017, DEP said.
“DEP is finalizing a consent order against Thurmond Street Partners regarding this fill on federal land,” DEP Deputy Press Secretary Alexandra Kuchta said last week. “The consent order will require restoration actions on the part of Thurmond Street Partners and will include removal of some fill and restoration of mangroves that were destroyed. The department is still finalizing the extent of restoration that will be required, since natural benthic regrowth has occurred in some of the affected areas and it could be inappropriate to alter or destroy that regrowth. We also expect civil penalties to be included in the order.”
Because a portion of the damage occurred on federal land, DEP is currently awaiting sign-off from the National Park Service with respect to restoration activity and civil penalties.
“Since the proposed plan would require restoration on NPS lands, DEP must receive consent from NPS to move forward. NPS is currently reviewing and will notify DEP as soon as a determination has been made,” Kuchta said.
The department is also investigating possible violations at 2 Thurmond Street, the adjacent property also owned by Thurmond Street Partners, according to Kuchta.