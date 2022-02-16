ISLAMORADA — J.A. LaRocco Enterprises will begin removing the former Island Silver and Spice building on Upper Matecumbe Key after finalizing a contract and demolition permits with Islamorada, according to village officials.
Public Works Director A.J. Engelmeyer said a demolition date will be announced soon. The building will be leveled, then the area will be covered with gravel, Engelmeyer said.
The Village Council approved LaRocco for the work during its Jan. 27 meeting at Founders Park Community Center. Services also include the removal of debris from the site, 81981 Overseas Highway, as well as placing and compacting fill on the lot.
The cost to demolish the nearly 14,000-square-foot former department store is $53,400.
The council has not formally approved a plan for the property, but has discussed using the site as a public parking facility.
At its special meeting in July 2021, the council authorized staff to make an offer to purchase the property, owned by Walgreen Co. The closing occurred on Dec. 17, at a cost of $2.75 million.
Upon completing the purchase of the property, the village identified demolition of the abandoned derelict building, built in 1956, as a priority due to safety concerns.
Prior to being owned by Walgreen Co., the building was a department store owned by Glenn and Virginia Saiger who sold goods such as stationary, gifts, clothes, cookware, furniture and seasonal items.