KEY LARGO — A seemingly innocuous encounter between birds and discarded fishing line often turns fatal. That’s why kayaker and biologist Janice Hartz, along with a boating captain and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer, spent three hours recently trying to rescue a distressed double-crested cormorant.
The bird was noosed to a tree with fishing line.
“I was on my daily kayak ride, checking on the birds at Pelican Key when I spotted a cormorant hanging limp from its head. It was at the top of a mangrove entangled in fishing line. It was still alive,” Hartz said. “I flagged down Bungalow’s tiki boat Capt. Greg Sherman. He was able to use a boat hook and free the cormorant. His guests on the boat were delighted that they could watch a rescue and participate.”
The dangling cormorant fell to the water and swam to a nearby mangrove to try to recover, Hartz said.
“I untangled him from the fishing line, which had been wrapped all around him. Sadly, I discovered that the fishing line was stuck either in the back of his throat or in something he had swallowed,” Hartz said.
In the end, the bird eluded capture during the rescue attempt trailing 6 feet or more of fishing line. Hooks lodged in a bird’s tongue or throat tend to rust and fall apart within a short amount of time, according to FWC.
While derelict fishing line entangled in mangroves is profuse throughout the Keys, Pelican Key is a bird haven, where abandoned line poses an even greater threat.
There are three threatened bird species that usually live and nest at Pelican Key including white-crowned pigeons, little blue herons and tri-color herons, according to Hartz.
In fact, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council has listed Pelican Key for protection in its new management plan.
“Pelican Key has been identified as an important bird rookery and an area that needs additional protections,” said Scott Atwell, sanctuary communications and outreach manager. “Roosting birds are easily disturbed and may abandon their eggs, leaving them to bake in the sun. The ecological balance is too important to leave this site unaddressed, including the delicate seagrass beds that are home to wading birds.”
To help reduce discarded line, FWC and the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center have been installing recycling bins throughout the Upper Keys. Fishing line is a high-density plastic that requires special recycling.
“The bird center has installed and maintains approximately 40 monofilament recycling bins in the Upper Keys. This is a volunteer-based program that we offer as a labor of love to our community,” said Jordan Budnik, executive director of the center. “The bins can commonly be found at marinas, boat ramps, docks, under bridges or at other popular fishing spots. We are also very pleased that many local businesses, including those that supply line and tackle, display bins at their locations.”
It’s not just birds that fall victim to discarded fishing line. It puts all marine animals at risk.
“It is of utmost importance that everyone does their due diligence in disposing their monofilament properly into one of the bins that are in most marinas and docks. In doing so, we protect our wild birds, manatees, sea turtles and other wildlife not just in the Keys but throughout the whole state,” said FWC spokesman Bobby Dube. “More importantly, anglers need to make a conscious effort to secure their extra line while bridge fishing or out on a boat.”
The bird center has compiled local monofilament bird injury statistics over the last two years.
In 2020, about 4% of bird patients were fishing line or tackle-related injuries. Of those, about 37% died. So far in 2021, just over 6% have been line or tackle-related injuries. Of those, 77% died.
In both years, brown pelicans were most affected by fishing tackle/monofilament, followed by double-crested cormorants and laughing gulls.
For more information about FWC’s recycling program, visit mrrp.myfwc.com.