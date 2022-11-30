Rendering

An artist’s rendering included with a previous application provides a conceptual look at the proposed Crooked Palm Distillery.

 ISLAMORADA, VILLAGE OF ISLANDS

ISLAMORADA — The developer of a proposed brewery/distillery/tasting room on Plantation Key has scaled back plans for outdoor seating and pledged more landscaping to serve as a buffer between the business and homes behind it.

He’s also agreed to a number of covenants and restrictions that, if violated and not resolved, could result in the loss of his permit.