ISLAMORADA — The developer of a proposed brewery/distillery/tasting room on Plantation Key has scaled back plans for outdoor seating and pledged more landscaping to serve as a buffer between the business and homes behind it.
He’s also agreed to a number of covenants and restrictions that, if violated and not resolved, could result in the loss of his permit.
Crooked Palm Brewery and Distilling’s oft-delayed major conditional use permit request is scheduled to be heard by the Village Council at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The proposed redevelopment has undergone multiple iterations and last-minute hearing cancellations after failing to pass muster with planning staff due to the number of variances sought.
Planning staff’s most recent report to the council has toned down language that described an earlier proposal to redevelop the old bank at 90184 Overseas Highway as “an over-intensification of use” that would be “adverse to the public interest.”
Instead, staff is now urging the council “to carefully consider the proposed intensity” of the project, while noting that many properties in the village fail to comply with certain requirements of code.
Initial plans for a 5,400-plus-square-foot outdoor seating area, in addition to inside seating in the former bank building, has been replaced with a 4,751-square-foot outdoor area, with additional landscaping between the site and Gardenia Street.
The applicant, Chris Trentine of CBT Construction, still needs the council to sign off on a number of variances — exceptions to existing code — to make the project work.
“While the applicant has little control over the existing size of the former bank building, the proposed 4,751-square-foot outdoor seating area is driven by the request of the applicant,” according to the staff report. “The size of the outdoor seating area limits the ability to provide required site improvements and results in an increase in the degree of variance relief associated with the application.”
The applicant is still asking that the village to remove or reduce requirements for landscaping buffers and to reduce required parking from 70 spaces to 41 spaces.
The applicant, however, has now agreed to 19 draft conditions to mitigate potential impacts associated with the operation of the business and the number of variances requested, including limiting total occupancy to 160 patrons (with outdoor seating capped at 32), limiting the hours of operation and use of amplified music, and agreeing to the conditions as binding upon the owner and all subsequent owners, which, if violated, could result in the revocation of the major conditional use permit after a public hearing.
Neighbors opposed to the project have retained an attorney who last month warned the village that he believes a distillery in a building that houses seven affordable housing units upstairs is a violation of federal law that will lead to litigation.
Village legal staff declined to address that claim when contacted for a response.