NORTH KEY LARGO — A handful of residents living within the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District boundaries remain in sewer limbo and face $500-a-day fines from the Florida Department of Health for not being serviced by an onsite sewage collection and disposal system.
A state mandate in 1999 required all Keys properties to treat sewage with advanced wastewater technology, primarily central sewers.
Robert Davis, who lives on Carysfort Circle off County Road 905 with three other non-compliant property owners, requested assistance from district commissioners.
“You all have a good rapport with Legislature. Maybe you can use your influence to get us an exception, so that we’re not fined,” he said during last week’s district board meeting.
The district board has a history going back to 2008 of taking a hands-off approach to outlying properties because running a sewer line to such homes has been deemed cost prohibitive.
In 2014, the district considered installing and maintaining an onsite wastewater treatment program for residents, with a $9,170 assessment fee and an opt-out clause. At the time, district engineer Ed Castle reported the cost to install an onsite system ranged between $30,000 and 40,000.
Again in 2015, Commissioner Andy Tobin suggested staff explore the feasibility and cost of installing an onsite treatment system, but the board ultimately took no action.
“The bottom line regarding the C-905 properties is that there were discussions on what system could be used, but the board has never determined that it would run a line up C-905. The board had never taken any action,” said Nick Mulick, attorney for the district. “There has been no official action as of this point. The district does have the right to consider putting together a program, should it choose to.”
Regardless of the district’s decision, all options may take a considerable amount of time, according to district General Manager Peter Rosasco.
“There are grant moneys available for these type of projects,” he said. “We’d have to go to the [Florida Department of Environmental Protection] and D.C. to find money for these projects to provide service to our systems. There are also FRS loans with 0% interest. How long would it take to get a system designed and funded? I will tell you that I would need at least two years for an onsite system. We’d have to go to the DOH and get an extension.”
The district could tell the state Department of Health that it is committed to providing service or extending its system to the few houses, Rosasco said. Rosasco estimated it would take an additional year to get on onsite system built.
There is also a commercial business along C-905 that would need to be serviced as well as a few isolated homes behind the main plant at mile marker 100 that were never connected to the system and also face state fines.
“When we started this sewer, we had no money, no staff and no building with this huge thing we were supposed to do. This got put off and put off,” Tobin said. “We were given the jurisdiction and the responsibility to sewer Key Largo. We do have the right to say we don’t accept the responsibility, but these are our neighbors. We are looking at $30 to $40 to $50,000 apiece to sewer these homes, and we are in a much more secure financial position. Why should we turn our backs on them?”
The un-sewered homes have not been assessed by the district, meaning no fees have been collected for installation, collection and treatment.
According to Rosasco, initial design work for a force main to service the three isolated homes behind the main plant was estimated between $350,000 and $400,000.
“The maintenance of those systems is very very expensive. It’s basically a fancy septic system with a blower,” he said.
Commissioner Sue Heim was reluctant to commit to action.
“I just know that we aren’t going to spend $2 to $2.5 million on just a few homes. We need numbers. We need more of an analysis to make a decision,” she said. “If we make a decision tonight, and we accept responsibility, then the DEP will take that as a clear message. These people have had 12 years to find a system, and if it wasn’t for the letter that they received imposing a $500-a-day fine, then they wouldn’t have reached out to us.”
“Your problem is not our problem,” she said.
Tobin made a motion to direct staff to continue to look at possible solutions to bring back to next month’s meeting.
Rosasco, in an effort to be transparent, said, “I may have to spend $10,000 in engineering fees if you want me to look at this. If you want me to design a real system, then I will need to work with Ed to bring back something real.”
“If $10,000 is the cost, then that’s money well spent,” board Chairman Nick Rodriguez said. “This is an appropriate use of funds. I don’t necessarily believe that they’re looking for a handout. We’re not legally obligated, but we are morally obligated to help these folks.”
“That’s not how I make decisions,” Heim added.
Tobin made the motion again for staff to investigate further and reach out to the handful of residents that are still not hooked up.
Davis, the Carysfort Circle homeowner, said he has been involved with the district in seeking a solution since the beginning.
“If it’s $50,000 per house to install an updated septic tank that shows little benefit, it may not be worth it,” he said. “Four houses aren’t going to justify the $250,000 in upgrades that haven’t even been proven effective.”
Bob Eadie, director of the state health department’s Monroe County office, said jurisdiction of sewer connections is slowly being transferred from DOH to DEP.
“It’s winding its way along in terms of the transfer. All homes are supposed to connect within 30 days of a lateral connection being installed, but if there’s no lateral how are they’re supposed to be compliant with the ordinance?” he said.
Everyone residing in the district should be serviced by the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District, but that may preclude a few homes and offshore properties, Eadie said.
“As long as their systems are working OK and there is no environmental impact or public nuisance imposed by the few properties, there are some variances they could employ,” he said. “The process now is figuring out how it’s to be done. State fees and county fees apply to septic tanks, but the fees would have to now be set by DEP and that would need to be figured out.”
The motion to investigate options passed with Heim dissenting.
Earlier this year, the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District declined to connect a remote neighborhood at the county line to its central sewer lines due to infrastructure challenges and a projected financial impact in excess of $6 million.
The district signed an interlocal agreement with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority to install and maintain a centralized collection system to service the Cross Key/Manatee Bay area.