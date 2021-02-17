KEY LARGO — After years of debate, the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District and its contracted EMS provider have finally agreed to house an ambulance at Station 25 at mile marker 106 to respond to medical emergencies along the district’s northern perimeter as calls for service are on the rise.
District Commissioner George Mirabella has been a vocal proponent of stationing an ambulance on the north end and included it as a campaign issue in his 2018 re-election.
Mirabella has argued that a burgeoning population, expanded development and increased traffic have slowed response time to northern calls for service for ambulances based at Station 23, mile marker 98.5 in the median.
Don Bock, who is chief of both of the district’s contracted fire and EMS service providers, has long maintained that moving an ambulance to Station 25 was not necessary.
In 2018, Bock estimated it would cost $595,049 in operating expenses and capital outlay to build and retrofit Station 25’s garage bay to accommodate an ambulance, which quelled further discussion until the following year, when Mirabella’s request was once again shot down.
Station 25 firefighters, who are mostly cross-trained as paramedics, could respond to medical emergencies, if needed, Bock said.
“I’ve been asking for this for the past eight years at least and I’ve always been told that it’s unnecessary, [but] that the volunteer fire department would only occasionally respond,” Mirabella said. “Our first concern is putting an ambulance at Station 25 for advanced life support — to do what is right to the community.”
Mirabella’s most recent effort, which was supported by Commissioner Frank Conklin, drew consternation from Commissioner Danny Powers who claimed the two were being overly critical and “condemning the departments.”
Almost two years later, things have changed.
Scott Robinson, who serves as president of the EMS service provider, had said initially said that the Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps could recoup costs by providing interfacility transfers of local patients to mainland hospitals, which district Chairman Tony Allen has opposed.
“We have been asked multiple times over the years to provide an ALS unit at 25. We basically used mile marker stats to see if there is a need for it,” Robinson said. “However, things are changing. Our call volume is increasing. We are close to 16,000 calls in 2020. We are 35% over overall calls. We are starting to see a need. The transport part of it was brought to us after the fact. There is a 100% need for this. That is what we are trying to put in place. This is about providing service to the community. Take the transport out of the equation.”
“George has been trying to get this done for years,” Allen said. “We didn’t have the staff, we didn’t have the budget. I’m suspicious. This seems to be a very touchy subject. I want to make sure it gets used for what it needs to be. This better not be some ulterior motive. I don’t know if we have the funding. Why wasn’t this brought up at budget time?”
Robinson said the ambulance corps will add the item to the budget for next year.
“Monroe County is starting to come into our district to respond to calls,” Robinson said. “It’s not going to happen tomorrow, but we need you to be on board so we can move forward with planning.”
“There’s not a commissioner here that doesn’t see the need for this,” Mirabella added. “It just came to us differently than we perceived. We can only give you what we have.”
Conklin asked who the staffed ambulance would report to while on duty at Station 25.
“Will it run as one unit and who do they answer to? Would the EMS run under the fire supervisor?” Conklin asked.
“That truck will be run by EMS and EMS staff full-time,” Robinson said. “As far as the fire department, I can’t speak for the future, but if there is a need for firefighters to help staff it, then we’ll take a look at it.”
Robinson said 35% of the ambulance corps’ call volume is north of mile marker 102.
The ambulance corps had intended to submit a grant application for staffing the additional truck last Friday.
Contingent on legalities and finances for fiscal year 2021-22, the board approved outfitting Station 25 with an ambulance.