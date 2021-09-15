KEY LARGO — Due to rising COVID cases and more virulent strains, Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District will require staff to disclose whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.
Regardless of vaccination status, district employees must wear a mask indoors when not alone in their office consistent with federal requirements.
“Employees who disclose that they are fully vaccinated are required to comply with CDC guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. Employees who attest that they are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, or who decline to provide vaccine information, are required to comply with CDC guidance for not fully vaccinated individuals,” the district’s COVID-19’s safety protocols say.
“The employment/position status for unvaccinated employees will be evaluated by the General Manager and HR.”
The district specified that people who are fully vaccinated and may be exposed to COVID do not need to quarantine unless they have symptoms and, regardless, should be tested three to five days after exposure and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
The unvaccinated should stay home for 14 days after exposure and watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and get a RT-PCR test from a medical facility, not a self-administered test, on day 5 or later.
General Manager Peter Rosasco said the district has conducted legal research in what it can and cannot do.
“By Sept. 13, they must provide the certification,” he said. “They have been notified that there will be consequences that I will be handling on a case-by-case basis.”
In other news, the district board voted to refund $8,703 for waived connection fees for two lots along U.S. 1 in a suburban commercial neighborhood that are contiguous with two other lots that will be serviced.
The district’s estimated cost to provide connections to the lots along U.S. 1 right-of-way is $77,780 and would require directional boring. Rather, the district will provide connection to the sewer on the road that runs parallel for approximately $9,850.
“That’s a little bit outside our normal procedure. I’m not comfortable approving this in concept, and waiting for a future document,” Commissioner Sue Heim said. “Are we setting up a watershed moment where this is going to come back to us via another property owner?”
It’s not binding until the settlement agreement is signed by both parties, said Commissioner Andy Tobin.
“Today’s vote is what I understand as the first step in moving toward a resolution,” he said. The vote needed is non-binding in the two-step process.
The board approved the vote 4-1 with Heim dissenting.
Staff recommended increasing the general manager’s spending authority without board review and approval to $25,000, up from the current $10,000, but the board bargained for less.
“I’m not prepared to go that high. I’m willing to go as high as $15,000. Twenty-five thousand dollars is a lot of money,” Tobin said. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable for this board or any future boards. This is good government.”
Commissioner Kay Cullen said that she was willing to support $20,000 or split it in the middle. Heim agreed, saying, “I’m OK with the $20,000.”
The vote to amend the procurement policy to $20,000 passed 4-1. Tobin dissented.
The board also approved awarding Southland Painting’s bid in the amount of $373,430 to paint the three SBR tanks, the effluent equalization tank, the digester tank and the operations building.
The district has budgeted $632,500 for the project.
The district solicited a maintenance contract for the fire alarm system to go into effect the second year. Staff recommended MJW Consolidated, which is the installer, to perform the required scope of work including annual and semi-annual inspections and to submit the required reports for an annual fee of $22,170.
The board tabled the vote until staff can clarify contract terms regarding the work week hours, if travel time is included and from what distance.