KEY LARGO — Severe damage to the concrete lid of a lift station has spurred a conversation over whether the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District should continue maintaining district-owned assets on private property.
“This is one of a few where we have our equipment, our lift stations, on private property and I think we should look at them replacing it if it’s on their property,” Commissioner Sue Heim said during last week’s district board meeting. “I’d prefer that it not be our property. I’d prefer that if it’s on their property, it’s their lift station.”
Staff, meanwhile, has fabricated a new steel lid to replace the concrete one, while an entirely new lift station is in the planning stages.
Any district-owned equipment hosted on private property or easement must be maintained by the district, according to district counselor Nick Mulick.
“It would be our equipment on their property. They have granted us the right to place our equipment on their property,” he said.
If it’s the district’s equipment, then it’s the district’s responsibility to repair and maintain it unless damage is caused by the property owner, he said.
Chairman Nick Rodriguez said he wanted more information on the lift stations.
“We are going to be budgeting and designing the replacement of this lift station, which is in very bad shape,” General Manager Peter Rosasco said. “We will look at all the lift stations to determine what the status is if they’re going to need repairs. They’re ours. They’re designed as part of our system. I don‘t know how we go back now and say we designed our system to work this way, but now we realize we have to pay for it, so we are just going to let you guys pay for it from now on. I don’t know if that’s going to fly so well. We’ll look at it and bring a report back.”
According to staff, the Key Largo RV Resort lift station has been in operation since before the district was created and is older than other lift stations installed by the district.
In other news, commissioners tabled the item until the July 20 meeting on whether to issue a “Letter of No Objection” to Monroe County’s plan to close access to Loquat Drive from County Road 905.
“I’m against this item. I’ve heard conversations as to what our access is going to be,” Heim said. “I think we’re going to be hard pressed if we have to go through a neighborhood if there is a critical emergency and we have to get to a backup, especially if it’s between the house we service and C-905.”
She made the motion to table the item.
An emergency pump replacement for both 75-hp sewage pumps at Vacuum Station A was approved for $33,104 during the meeting.
According to staff, the impeller in one of the pumps wore thin a few months ago and created a small hole and a vacuum leak. A week later, the second one tore. With an expected extended delivery time of 14 to16 weeks, staff installed temporary epoxy patches to both pumps to keep them in service.
On June 15, a force main break at the entrance of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park cost the district $8,674. A full-circle stainless steel repair clamp was used to seal the pipe.
Jerry Baker is the new wastewater plant manager and lead operator. He has more than 46 years of experience and is certified in wastewater and potable water treatment.