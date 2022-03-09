KEY LARGO — Before formally voting on the initial step to raise the 1-mill property tax cap to 2 mills in the November general election, some of the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District commissioners pitted themselves against each other in the decade-old feud with the formerly contracted fire department.
In addition to gathering some soft estimates on the buildout of the second-floor co-ed dormitories atop Fire Station 24, district Commissioners Danny Powers and Kenny Edge again wanted to pursue acquiring the adjacent utility building owned by the former fire department, on whose board fellow Commissioner Frank Conklin still sits.
The discussion on acquiring and retrofitting the building next to Station 24 stalled about a year ago before the district approved moving ahead with the $34,950 Little Red Rooster architectural drawings for an additional 4,000 square feet of space above the station.
Powers made the request to acquire the adjacent building after the presentation of the concept package was made to the board.
“If this isn’t structurally sound enough to go up, which is what I have heard but I wasn’t sure — well, if it doesn’t work out, to save money, we can always go sideways,” Powers said.
The renderings are based on input from firefighters and provide a visual presentation of additional storage space for every full-time staff member and for volunteers to have their own locker unit.
The concepts are to present to the public and other elected officials in gathering support as the district seeks to raise its tax cap by referendum in the November election and possibly use the Monroe County 1-cent infrastructure sales tax collected from the Key Largo area in which the district serves.
The district has previously discussed spending $600,000 over the next four years, or its share of the sales tax, to fund the construction of a second floor at the fire station. Initial price estimates are likely to double with mounting construction costs, district officials say.
“Let’s see what it is going to cost,” Powers said, again referring to the utility building next door.
Edge agreed.
The first step, whether pursuing eminent domain or not, would be to determine the fair market value of the property, according to the district’s legal counsel.
“Maybe we can reach out and see if they’ll do right thing by the taxpayers and the public,” Edge said.
Commissioner George Mirabella, a sometimes ally of Conklin, was lukewarm on the idea.
“The fair value market of the property will have to be added to the cost. The building needs renovations,” he said. “Eminent domain does not sit right with the public.”
With this, Chairman Tony Allen agreed, saying, “Especially since we are going to ask to raise the tax cap later this year.”
He suggested that if the district approaches the formerly contracted fire department that the fire memorabilia being installed in the utility building would remain in a section devoted as a museum.
Powers, however, questioned the validity of the museum.
“First of all, I checked with the county, that is not registered as a museum,” he said. “I checked with the water company, there is no water going into the property. It’s not open to the public. I’m trying to figure out where we were told that it’s no longer the former fire department, it is a museum, but it isn’t registered any place as any such animal. So what do we call it?”
Allen responded, “I’m calling it a museum because that’s what they told me to call it. You can have a museum in your house as far as I’m concerned. They’re not running calls out of it, so I’m not worried about it.”
The fire station renderings were a non-action item. There is no timeline to build additional dormitories for the co-ed fire department.
In its first administrative process to raise the tax cap, the district board unanimously approved a resolution asking the Monroe County Commission to place the item on the Nov. 8 ballot. The current cap sets the maximum property tax at $100 per $100,000 of taxable property value. The district wants to reset the cap at $200 per $100,000 of value.
The increase has been requested due to a surge in population, traffic and development in the area. There has been a 15% full-time population increase between 2010 and 2020, according to the district.
The district has paid for an increase in staff for the contracted fire-rescue and ambulance departments to respond to calls to service. The taxes will rise incrementally over time until the new cap is meet, district officials say. The district, founded in 2005, didn’t reach the 1-mill cap until 2018.