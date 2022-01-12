KEY LARGO — Staffing changes in the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District have prompted at least one commissioner to say they should be approved by the board.
General Manager Peter Rosasco presented the changes to the board during a recent meeting in a staffing organizational chart maintaining 32 full-time employees.
“Change is inevitable and it depends on how we manage it. I wanted to split the responsibilities out [of the former district clerk],” Rosasco said.
The former clerk, who left the district last month, also served as the district’s customer service manager and public information officer.
Commissioner Andy Tobin said changes to the staff organizational chart had previously been approved, along with the budget, every year by the board.
“We are going from six salaried employees to seven,” Tobin said. “If the manager has the ability to add more positions, which is a fundamental change in our organization, then what say do we have? I think this is a board function. I don’t want to debate it further tonight, but I’d like to have a vote on this in a subsequent meeting.”
Under previous management, Tobin was outspoken about and opposed to ballooning salaries for staffers who were quickly promoted.
In other news, the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District will continue to receive its portion of the state’s Stewardship Act funding regardless of legislative changes, preempted by the Mayfield Funding Exchange and its amendments.
“We will renew our wedding vows or marriage vows from years ago,” said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi. “It feels more comfortable to update the agreements and acknowledge what’s going on in Tallahassee.”
The Mayfield Agreement was enacted in 2013-14 when the county borrowed the district’s portion of the Stewardship Act funding of $17 million. Upon repayment, the interlocal agreement allows the district to use the money for other uses aside from wastewater treatment capital projects.
“The bill that’s presently before the Legislature prescribes wastewater treatment as a use under the Stewardship bill,” said Rosasco. “However, we have an agreement that predates all of this which was the bond validation agreement and the related letters of interest that we presently have in place. That was a concern, but we believe that the county will make the district whole under the original commitment going back to the Mayfield ILA and further memorialized in subsequent amendments. Other jurisdictions in the ILA are not limited to wastewater as we are.”
The district board is expected to take action on the matter in a future meeting.
The district also discussed itemizing sewer infrastructure expenses related to Monroe County’s road elevation projects in Sexton Cove and will correspond with the county.
“There are going to be costs associated with raising the vacuum pit lids, the clean-out covers and the valve covers. It’s not going to be a huge cost, but there is a cost associated with it,” district engineer Ed Castle said.
The Key Largo Wastewater Sewer Treatment District Solar Phase 2 and 3 projects estimated at $2,524,131 is nearing completion. The carport at the main plant is complete and producing power. Solar array systems will be installed in the remaining vacuum stations and at the administration building after a new roof is put in place.