KEY LARGO — The Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services board has approved a 2021-22 proposed budget and voted to levy the 1-mill tax cap rate, or $100 per every $100,000 of taxable property value, which is a 4.45% tax increase over the rolled-back rate of $95.74 per $100,000.
The rolled-back rate would raise the same amount of tax revenue as the current fiscal year due to rising property values.
The 1-mill tax rate would net $3,891,931 in revenue at a 97% collection rate.
The fire district first levied the maximum allowed tax in 2017-18 and has done so annually since then. The 1-mill cap was embodied in the district’s establishing legislation in 2005 and finally met 12 years after the independent fire rescue district was chartered.
The board passed the motion unanimously.
Earlier this year, the district’s finance manager projected the district to fall into deficit spending by 2022-23 if property tax collections aren’t increased. The board will vote next summer to bring forward a referendum for approval by voters ahead of the 2022 election to increase the 1-mill cap.
The district board has mulled raising the cap to 2 mills, or $200 for every $100,000 of assessed property value, as it plans ahead for additional professional staffing, growth and development. Given the district’s history, it could take at least another decade before it would meet the higher tax cap.
“We understand that we are under the microscope facing the increase in the millage rate,” Commissioner George Mirabella said. “This is unchartered territory for all of us.”
Chairman Tony Allen is attempting to renegotiate an interlocal agreement with Monroe County to capture a portion of the 1-cent sales tax collected within the district’s boundaries.
Under the current agreement terms, the district receives $150,000 for capital infrastructure, which is restricted to paying for fire hydrants.
As that installment nears completion, the district would like to apply future funding toward adding a second story to Station 24 for co-ed dormitories, which is in the design phase.
In a breakdown of the fire department’s proposed budget, firefighter training is projected to cost $34,000, an increase of $25,500 over 2020-21. The additional specialized classes are necessary to meet state requirements, according to staff.
The fire department is also budgeting $21,000 for uniforms. The increase of $12,000 covers the cost of Class B uniforms for firefighters to wear during community functions.
The next district meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Station 24 located at 1 East Drive in Key Largo or virtually. For more information, visit klfirerescueems.com.