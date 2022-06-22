Nearly two dozen divers with the group Diving With A Purpose recently joined the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s maritime heritage team to map a shipwreck known as the ‘Brick Barge’ off Plantation Key.
MATTHEW LAWRENCE/NOAA
The ‘Brick Barge’ shipwreck, in 20-foot-deep water in the Hen and Chickens Sanctuary Preservation Area, is believed to have sank in 1949 while carrying bricks for homebuilding in Key West.
Photo by Matthew Lawrence/NOAA
Nearly two dozen divers with the group Diving With A Purpose recently joined the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s maritime heritage team to map a shipwreck known as the ‘Brick Barge’ off Plantation Key.
ISLAMORADA — A group of underwater archaeological advocates recently partnered with the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary to dive into the Florida Keys’ rich maritime history and unlock its secrets.
Roughly two dozen divers with the nonprofit Diving With a Purpose joined the sanctuary’s maritime heritage team to map a shipwreck known as the “Brick Barge,” located in 20-foot-deep water in the Hen and Chickens Sanctuary Preservation Area off Plantation Key.
The shipwreck is believed to be a vessel that sank in 1949 while carrying bricks for homebuilding in Key West, according to sanctuary archaeologist Matthew Lawrence.
The barge was being pulled by a tug when the line broke and the barge was cast free and ended up on the reef, Lawrence said. The barge began to sink and the father and the son clung to the mast of the barge. The son eventually swam several miles to shore. The following the day, the son assembled a rescue party and rescued the father from the vessel, Lawrence said.
In recent years, sanctuary dive teams have conducted underwater surveys to the vessel. This past week, the sanctuary partnered with Diving With a Purpose, whose mission is to provide training, education and archaeological fieldwork support for submerged heritage preservation and conservation projects, with a particular focus on the ships with ties to Africa or involved in the slave trade.
Diving With a Purpose has partnered with the sanctuary for more than a decade to train divers and document Florida Keys wrecks, including the Guerrero slave ship and the Acorn ship wreck, both off Key Largo.
Many of the Diving With a Purpose visiting divers last week were trainees, called “advocates,” learning underwater archaeology through the hands-on experience of documenting the wreck. The underwater drawings and measurements will become a shipwreck map that will be made available to the public to shed light on its true origins, Lawrence said.
“We used this as a field school, teaching the basics of underwater archeology,” said Kamau Sadiki, lead instructor with Diving With a Purpose.