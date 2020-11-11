KEY LARGO — A local man has fully recovered after a nurse shark clamped down on his foot and wouldn’t let go for more than 15 minutes.
Andres Garcia was working on a dock in Hammer Point, a waterfront subdivision near mile marker 93, when the shark latched onto his shoe, causing a wound that required 16 stitches.
“He must have stepped wrong on a rock that the nurse shark was probably hiding under. Nurse sharks are docile usually and they don’t have normal teeth. They’re more like a gritty sandpaper and they were suction-cupped to him,” said Upper Keys Marine Construction owner Adam Foley, who employs Garcia.
“It more ripped his skin rather than bit into him. He’s fully recovered and back to work.”
Garcia eventually climbed a ladder to get out of the water with the shark still attached to his foot. The Upper Keys Marine Construction crew was able to pry the shark off and return it to the water.
“He swam away,” Foley said. “I don’t want to downplay him being bit by a shark, but he was lucky that it was a nurse shark and not a more aggressive species.”
Garcia has not shied away from getting back into the water since the incident, according to Foley.
A video of Garcia’s encounter is available at youtube.com/watch?v=Xwjy5Zn0sDQ.