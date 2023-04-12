ISLAMORADA — Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder rescue group is developing a new dolphin and whale hospital to locally perform life saving rehabilitation for marine mammals that need extended care.
Previously, the team has had to transport sick marine life to Central Florida for medical care, or worse, euthanize dolphins that could have had a second chance at life if local rehabilitation facilities existed.
This marine mammal ICU, located in the former H.T. Chittum/Latitude 25 Department Store at mile marker 82.7, bayside, will be the only cetacean rehabilitation center in South Florida. It will include a 40-foot diameter pool, large enough to facilitate long-term rehabilitation for many different marine species. Beyond the pool, the facility will support animal care areas, veterinary labs, office space and storage for DPMMR’s mobile Marine Mammal Response Unit.
For the last 35 years, the crew comprising Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder’s rescue team has responded to nearly 700 sick and injured whales and dolphins in the Keys. But the island chain has lacked a rehab facility for the past 10 years.
“Many years ago, the Florida Keys had a marine mammal hospital in Key Largo. This facility enabled us to rehabilitate and release a plethora of wild marine mammal species,” said Art Cooper, founder of DPMMR.
When DPMMR was founded in 2015, its sole purpose was to fund and facilitate the rescue and rehabilitation of marine mammals. “I’m thrilled that we’re going to be able to start giving significantly compromised animals a second chance at life again, and for the first time under the guise of DPMMR.”
The idea for DPMMR’s current organization model was generated after four juvenile spinner dolphins stranded in the Everglades National Park in 2016. The rescue team recovered each of the four animals and transported them back to Key Largo, but because there was not a facility available to rehabilitate the sick animals, they were all euthanized. On that date, Cooper pledged to develop a permanent marine mammal hospital in the Keys that could provide the care those four dolphins so desperately needed.
The hospital, which will be known as “The Protect Center,” will act as a sister facility to “The Connect Center,” located in Key Largo and also operated by Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder. DPMMR’s motto is “Connect to Protect” and leadership says they are happy to have both parts of their mission represented at their two facilities.
Just a few weeks ago, DPMMR celebrated the grand opening of The Connect Center, which is geared toward connecting visitors with bottlenose dolphins through interaction programs in hopes of inspiring guests to help protect whales and dolphins worldwide. Proceeds from The Connect Center directly support DPMMR’s conservation initiatives in the Keys.
While the facility will be a working veterinary hospital at its core, The Protect Center will also serve as an education center with guided tours, a 3,000-square-foot museum themed around marine conservation and retail space.
Many components of the hospital facility are in the planning and development phases with expectations for completion over the summer and guided tours shortly thereafter. The center’s gift shop and information desk opened April 5. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
DPMMR has launched a $300,000 fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of the new facility.