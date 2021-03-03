ISLAMORADA — Farmers markets in the village can continue to operate, albeit on a smaller scale, if they adhere to certain guidelines, the operators were told last Friday.
Three separate market operators were asked to submit a list of vendors to village Development Services Director Ty Harris for approval. The vendors are to be limited to selling produce, plants, seafood and uncooked foodstuffs, according to Mike Anzalone, who owns the Galleria of Islamorada, which hosts a Sunday market.
The sale of merchandise, such as art, clothing and jewelry, would be prohibited as larger flea market-type goods.
Harris confirmed Saturday he was reviewing vendor lists and requesting parking plans based on the properties’ site plans.
The markets, two of which operate on Sunday and the other on Friday and Saturday, must downsize to avoid requiring a temporary use permit, which are not being issued by the village at this time in order to prevent large gatherings where COVID-19 can more easily be spread.
“I’m very pleased they are willing to work with us,” Anzalone said Friday. “They are trying to compromise by shrinking [the markets] a bit and restricting what can be sold.”
Anzalone was disappointed that his 28 vendors were reduced to eight Sunday, but he plans to look for new vendors who fit the more limited scope of a farmers market, he said Monday.
Florida Keys Farmers Market, which operates next door to Anzalone’s market, was not in compliance with the new vendor restrictions, Harris said Monday.
“Overall the traffic and parking was better for both properties,” he said. “The other property was not in compliance with the goods we outlined as consistent with a farmers market. We are going to send them a letter to that effect.”
Florida Keys Farmers Market operater Jae Jans said he hopes to convince the village to adopt a broader definition of farmers markets used by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The decision to try to work with the market operators came after last Thursday night’s Islamorada Village Council meeting, where the operators and vendors were given an opportunity by the council to speak after the village’s code compliance department ordered them on Feb. 16 to shut down or face fines. The village has received complaints about crowd size, safety issues and parking problems.
Village staff said the events, which it characterized as unlicensed flea markets, required a temporary use permit to operate legally.
In what appeared might be a fait accompli before the market operators could comment, Councilman David Webb proposed extending the moratorium on temporary use permits to June 1 after a COVID-19 update at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting from Bob Eadie, director of the local office of the Florida Department of Health.
The council voted 5-0 for the two-month extension.
Eadie said Monroe County has been keeping new infections to a minimum, though safety precautions still need to be observed. He said he anticipated a significant increase in the number of vaccines available in the next four to six weeks to benefit Monroe County.
Vice Mayor Pete Bacheler asked if Eadie thought it was too soon to open up flea markets and farmers markets to the public. Eadie said he believed it was.
“Ask me four weeks from now and I may be giving you a different answer,” he said. “I’d like us to stay the course for at least the next four weeks.”
Webb said the village “shouldn’t blow it now” by relaxing restrictions.
Later in the meeting, when the council circled back to farmers markets for public comment, Webb said the markets should not be allowed to operate.
“I’m not in favor of allowing it to go on,” he said.
Councilman Mark Gregg, however, said village code allows for a minimal amount of activity in the markets’ zoning district, and if that threshold could be observed, the markets could operate legally.
While not endorsing large gatherings, which he said are “unsafe and cause harm,” Gregg said if the markets “want to do the narrow little thing … as long as there’s not 250 people and as long as they go through the process and staff says it’s OK,” then that would be a way to continue operating.
He added that he did not favor suspending enforcement and agreed the markets needed to be brought under control.
Mayor Buddy Pinder agreed that staff should work with the operators.
Council members also said the matter, including a precise definition of farmers markets, needs to come back as a formal, publicly noticed item on the agenda.