TAVERNIER — A 41-year-old local man initially arrested last year for allegedly injuring a woman with a pickup truck is back in a jail and facing a charge of attempted murder.
Scott David Alan Hedger was initially arrested and charged in September with leaving the scene without rendering aid, driving with a suspended license, failure to report an injured person and failure to register as a convicted felon for a prior fleeing and eluding conviction, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Hedger was taken to jail where he subsequently posted $50,000 bail. Detectives later added charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and possession of a stolen vehicle after he was released from jail on the above initial charges.
Hedger was arrested in Pasco County in October on firearms and stolen vehicle charges. He was subsequently extradited to Monroe County last Friday following the resolution of the Pasco County case.
The Monroe County case began when Deputy Cristian Santos was called to Broadway in Tavernier at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Sept. 14 and found a 28-year-old woman bleeding from her arms, legs and chest. She stated her boyfriend caused her injuries by dragging her with his vehicle during an argument. She was able to give a description of the vehicle and describe some of what transpired before she was sedated for her injuries. She was taken to Mariners Hospital and then airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.
Deputies learned through further investigation that the woman was standing on the step bar of the truck while Hedger was sitting in the driver’s seat during the argument. Hedger allegedly put the truck in reverse, causing the woman to fall and get stuck between the step bar and the truck. She was dragged as Hedger continued in reverse, reports say. He then put the truck in drive and dragged the woman approximately 1,038 feet, reports say.
Deputy Jason Farr located and stopped Hedger in the pickup truck on U.S. 1.