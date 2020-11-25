KEY LARGO — Newly elected Commissioner Kenny Edge joined the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District’s dais to approve maintenance and operation costs while the district looks ahead to when it may actually need to lift the one-mill property tax cap.
The board declined to ask residents to approve lifting the tax cap of $100 per $100,000 of property value as set by the district’s founding charter by putting it to vote during the recent general election.
The district will revisit the matter in 2022, with the possibility of a referendum vote on the 2024 general election ballot.
The district has projected a $2.5 million fund balance that could be relied on until 2023-24, if it should be forced to begin deficit spending beforehand, according to the district’s financial manager.
The district first began imposing the maximum allowed tax rate in 2017-18 after operating under the cap for 12 years.
The fact-finding committee, comprised of members of contracted service providers Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department and the Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps, presented the district board with various options and cost comparisons.
Options included both departments eliminating volunteers and converting to all paid staff, combining fire department and ambulance corps and the district hiring staff rather than contracting for service.
The committee also looked into the fire department owning two stations versus three since the Florida Department of Environmental Protection owns the land surrounding Station 25.
The committee also considered a paid chief and a paid assistant chief and two human resources positions beginning in 2022.
The five-year goal is to have at least three paid firefighters per day at each station and enough ambulance corps employees to run two rescue trucks 24/7. That would require a total of 10 full-time personnel every day.
Two commissioners called into question the legitimacy of the committee.
“Seeing this, this gives me a bad taste,” said newly re-elected Commissioner Danny Powers. “I think there are some shenanigans with the fact-finding committee and some commissioners working behind the scenes.”
Powers was referring to Commissioner Frank Conklin, who he has been at odds with for several months over the legal ownership of the adjacent property and utility building to Station 24.
Firefighter David Garrido, in an attempt to allay Powers’ concerns, said, “There was no interaction outside the committee.”
“I still have a bad taste,” Powers said. “It’s like when they [fire department staff] gave themselves a 401K raise. What’s going on behind the scenes? It makes me think that something ain’t right.”
Edge sided with Powers.
“I’ve never seen a document like this,” he said.
Powers said he was referring to a disclaimer at the bottom of the presentation that said no interaction between the committee and any district commissioner had taken place.
“I trust the committee,” Powers conceded. “It just seems very odd that they put something like that there.”
Fire and EMS Chief Don Bock, who is on the fact-finding committee, confirmed that no commissioners were present at the meetings or influenced the facts provided.
In other news, the board unanimously approved painting Station 23 in the amount of $16,491. The board also unanimously approved insulation and mold mitigation for Station 25 in the amount of $10,889 and a search camera with telescopic and communication abilities to survey structural damage for $15,145.
The decision to re-coat the bay floors at Station 24 had been tabled until more information from the vendor could be obtained and the quote to design a second story atop Station 24 is further evaluated.
The fire department was denied a 2020 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant, or SAFER grant, for “not having a strong narrative.”
Chairman Tony Allen asked the finance department to project where the district would be financially in 10 years based on the current records and to present that to the board.