ISLAMORADA — A report at the onset of the Feb. 9 Islamorada Village Council meeting is to be given by Capt. Jon Reynolds, president of South Atlantic Fishing Environmentalists, who is calling for support of increased conservation measures to address fishing pressures within spawning grounds.
At a meeting of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary as well as in media, Reynolds has called for creating additional habitat through an artificial reef program, the focus of this agenda item. The meeting in the village nicknamed “Sport Fishing Capital of the World” begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Founders Park Community Center and will consider several ordinances regarding amendments to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan and consideration of methodology on possible charitable contributions from village taxpayers to area not-for profits.
After a parks and recreation citizens advisory committee update, village staff is to request an “attorney-client shade session” for the legal matter of Mary Barley vs. the Village of Islamorada, a situation that was mentioned at the previous council meeting.
That will be followed by discussions about the Woods Avenue affordable housing project, ending the solid waste removal contract and next week’s special call Local Planning Agency meeting.
On the consent agenda, which will not be discussed unless pulled by a council member, are six items including permit work authorization for a Lower Matecumbe Key canal restoration culvert project and a resolution supporting the siting of a second Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority reverse osmosis plant in or near Marathon.
Ordinances before the council on second reading include comp plan amendments related to directing growth according to the Future Land Use map series, the Building Permit Allocation System and the five-year schedule of capital improvements; limiting transient rental use of residential properties; valuation criteria for vacation rental registration, and towing code and fees related to wrecker operations.
Resolutions coming before the council include supporting funding and completion of Everglades restoration projects; a request that the Monroe County Land Authority prioritize village properties for the purposes of habitat protection and conservation, as well as density reduction. Islamorada Environmental Resources Manager Peter Frezza suggests the village re-sell these lands to the state’s Florida Forever Program.
Public Works Director A.J. Engelmeyer is pursuing flood-proofing and emergency electrical back-up for wastewater pump stations. Lastly, Fire Chief Terry Abel is requesting the purchase of 2024 Freightliner for around $380,000 to replace either the village’s 2008 or 2009 ambulance.