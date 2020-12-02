UPPER KEYS — Monroe County Solid Waste Management has collected 700 tons of Tropical Storm Eta yard debris from local neighborhoods during the past 18 days, county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said Monday.
Eta made landfall on Lower Matecumbe Key at 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm toppled trees and took down power poles mostly in the Key Largo area, leaving about 1,000 without power for several hours.
Four Solid Waste Management trucks have been collecting Eta debris that could not be cut down to fit into garbage cans or bundled. Debris was to have been placed curbside on the Friday after the storm for pickup.
The county’s contracted garbage services are only collecting normal items that fit into bins or are bundled.
Neighborhoods near John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park were among the hardest hit areas and debris there is still being collected, Livengood said. This service will likely be completed by the end of this week.