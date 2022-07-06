ISLAMORADA — Postponed repeatedly since April has been a discussion about adopting a business interest disclosure policy and establishing an ethics committee that Islamorada Village Councilman David Webb wants in place, and soon too, to promote transparency and trust in village government.
Elected state and local public officers are required to file campaign finance reports and adhere to rules established by the Florida Commission on Ethics. But Webb is looking to strengthen the state statutes to guide council members, staff and committee appointees on ethics.
Some council members are owners of multiple properties in Islamorada or deal directly with developers as part of their profession.
He’s proposing council members, upon being elected file a full financial disclosure as a transparency tool to promote accountability and ensure decision-making is not being compromised by conflicts of interest.
“We’ve been talking about issues similar to this. The only authority that is granted to a council member is when we are in a public meeting and a lot of this stems from a lack of experience on how this council achieves things which leads to conflicts and problems,” he said.
The proposed ethics committee would be a third-party, non-partisan group to which staff could report unsavory behaviors or questionable actions of other staff members, council members and committee members.
“Staff needs to have an outlet,” Webb said. “If the pressure continues to mount on staff, if we can’t find a way, we are going to lose more and more staff. It’s an untenable situation. If we are going to continue turnover of the village manager every two years, and the council every two years, then we need something to stabilize us. If we aren’t going to at least stagger the council terms, then we are going to have to do it through this ethics committee.”
Webb foresees a group of retired judges and attorneys serving on the ethics committee.
“There is a pool of people here qualified to address the issue at hand. My intention is to install this committee before my term is up. It would apply to council, staff and residents. It’s a long reach, but maybe in the future,” said Webb, whose term ends in November.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal said he’d be OK with an ethics committee.
“It works for me. It’s done for many organizations already. We do file as an elected official with the state. It seems to me that its intent isn’t to find out your net worth. The intent is that while serving council, if you profit by your seat, you will have to write that down and the public would have to know that,” he said.
“Total transparency hasn’t existed for many years. Going back to the first year, some council members have benefitted by serving council. This policy isn’t a guarantee. There are ways around that, but if that’s what we need, I can care less as it pertains to me.”
Councilman Mark Gregg, on the other hand, said the ethics committee must be unbiased as it could potentially be used as a weapon.
“I was the victim of a frivolous ethics complaint. It was done around the same time of the year while I was seeking re-election. It was done to keep me from running. It was a time during village history when there was a lot of disagreement and bickering. The complaint was unfounded, but I had my fill of being in office for four years and I realized I didn’t need to run again. By the time the truth comes out, no one cares,” he said.
“I’m open minded, but I will be diligent that the review would have to be unbiased. How you do that at a local level? That’s a good question. The problem is inherent of being a small community. How do you have an objective and unbiased committee? That is why I like having the state’s ethics committee. It has to be fair to whomever is the subject of the inquiry.”